'Bigg Boss 4' Tamil Written Update For December 28: Shivani, Gabby & Others Get Nominated

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 December 28 episode starts with the wake-up song. Everyone in the house is up and they greet each other happily. The focus then shifts to the living area when an announcement goes off. Bigg Boss mentions that today the house members will nominate two people each who will leave the house in the end and adds that they cannot nominate the captain of the house. After a long discussion, the names are decided and Bigg Boss mentions the names of the people who have been nominated. These include Shivani, Gabby, Aajeedh, Somu and Ramya. Read ahead to know what happened in the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 latest episode:

Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update

Around 12, fans see Bala and Aajeedh conversing. He adds that he is surprised that Aari is nominated as well. Aajeedh adds that he didn't put the name in that nomination. Then fans see Aari and Somu discussing the coffee task. Gabi also chimes in that she thinks it's unfair for her to be in the nominations. The camera shifts back to Bala and Aajeedh. Bala adds that the house members are complaining that he was not a part of anything.

Aajeedh's confession

He then mentions how Kamal sir had mentioned that he does not like poking his head into unnecessary matters. He also adds that he knows he will get eliminated from the house and adds that he hopes he can stay. The camera then shifts to Gabby, who is talking to Somu. She tells him that he has not done any work and the only thing he has done is blame her.

Bigg Boss Season 4 Tamil

Then a bit later Bigg Boss announces a new task called Udgayam Paruppu task. In the task, contestants have to team up and cook traditional South Indian dishes and whomsoever does it first will win. Bala, Somu, Ramya and Rio win the game and collect their gifts from the room.

Bigg Boss then gives another task and mentions that everyone must name a person they adore. Aajeedh takes a name and it is Shivani's. He adds that she is very positive and that she always helps everyone. Next, Shivani needs to take a name and she says it is Somu. She asks him to get all his love into the next year as well.

