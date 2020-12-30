'Bigg Boss 4' Tamil Written Update For December 29: Contestants Meet Their Families

Bigg Boss Season 4 Tamil is the latest season of the Indian reality TV series Bigg Boss. Kamal Haasan is the host of the show for the fourth time. In Bigg Boss Tamil season 4 December 29 episode, contestants meet their families. Read more in the Bigg Boss 4 Tamil written update below.

Also read: 'Bigg Boss 4' Tamil Written Update For December 28: Shivani, Gabby & Others Get Nominated

Bigg Boss 4 Tamil written update

Shivani Narayanan’s mother’s arrival

Shivani’s mother arrived in the house pretending to be a statue. As the main gate of the house opened, Shivani came running towards her mother and hugged her. Aari, Ramya, and Rio froze by seeing her mother. The mother-daughter have a private conversation in the garden area.

Also read: 'Bigg Boss Tamil 4' Written Update December 18: Archana Wins The Captaincy Task

Bala breaks into tears

Seeing the mother-daughter duo, Balaji broke into tears. He spoke to Ramya and Aajeedh and expressed that he was extremely guilty about his behaviour in the previous weeks. Ramya tried to console him by saying that it was just a game show and he should not let his emotions get over him.

Aari could not be nominated

Bala continued to feel sad. Later, the family of other contestants also join the show and help them to have a brief loo0k into their gameplay so far. The nominations task was announced in which Bigg Boss announced that instead of arranging secret nominations, the housemates would be participating in an open nomination task this time. This news was a shock by itself to the housemates, and along with it came an announcement saying that Aari cannot be nominated for the same.

Also read: 'Bigg Boss Tamil 4' Promo: Archana Has A Breakdown While Balaji Tries To Soothe Her

Ramya and Shivani get disappointed

Housemates, who were always targeting Aari, were stunned after the announcement was made. As per the Bigg Boss instructions, nobody could nominate Aari since he had won the captaincy task and secured the position for the week. Ramya and Shivani were the ones who were most disappointed to hear this. The duo started to discuss the nominations and expressed their sadness over Aari being able to survive the week very easily although they were wanting to vote him out this weekend.

Nominations

Shivani was cribbing over Aari and expressed her disagreement towards him. During the nominations, all contestants picked Gabriella, Shivani, and Aajeedh’s name. Everybody said that these three people had fewer interactions and contributions to the show.

Also read: Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Aari Arjunan Questions Shivani Narayanan About Her Relation With Bala

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.