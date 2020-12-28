'Bigg Boss 4 Tamil' Written Update For December 27: Jayam Ravi On Bigg Boss

Kamal Haasan greets the audience as the show begins and welcomes them to Bigg Boss season 4 Tamil. He tells the viewers that they are in the finals stages of the competition and thus things are getting tense. He then proceeds to speak to the housemates and address certain issues that happened within the house. The actor speaks to Gabi and asks her about her problems with Bala that had been the highlight of the week. Gabi speaks to Kamal and tells him about her issues with the group division. Kamal hears her out and eventually tries to reason with her.

Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update For December 27

Kamal Haasan consoles the housemates

The housemates had been getting extremely competitive which gave rise to certain misunderstandings and arguments. Thus Kamal Haasan decides to clear out a few things with the housemates and speaks directly to them. He tells them that the clashes that they are having within the house are a regular thing in the film industry. He then continues that he has witnessed such competition in his line of work. He advised them to be a bit mature and deal with the competition like a game and to avoid taking things too personally. The actor advised the housemates to play smartly and thus not engage in unnecessary quarrels among themselves. Further on, he asked if they feel alright now that they are seated together, jovially.

Jayam Ravi is the guest star on the show

After a short break from the show, Bigg Boss season 4 Tamil resumes and Kamal Haasan welcomes Jayam Ravi on the stage. He says that the housemates have gotten lesser in number and he likes to watch the house full. The housemates get extremely delighted to see the actor and greet him. He shares a few words of appreciation with them and motivates them, saying that the end week as in the final day for the season is coming close. He asks them to play the game wisely and do their best. The housemates thank him for his encouraging words. Soon, Jayam Ravi unveils the trailer for his upcoming film Bhoomi on the stage of Bigg Boss and everyone claps for him and the work he did in the film, as per the trailer.

