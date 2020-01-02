Nehha Pendse Shares Photo Of Her ‘last Single-girl Kiss' With Fiancé Shardul Bayas

Nehha Pendse is a prominent face in the Marathi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam film industries. She has been a part of many hit shows and films. She is now all set to tie the knot in January 2020.

ALSO READ | Kapil Sharma's Former Co-host Nehha Pendse Will Tie Knot On January 5, Festivities Begin

Nehha Pendse shares photo of last 'single-girl kiss' with fiancé

Previous Bigg Boss contestant, Nehha Pendse recently took to social media to share a picture of her romantic moment with her fiancé. In the picture, the couple can be seen sharing an intimate moment with a kiss. Nehha also captioned the picture “the last single girl kiss” hinting at the popular dialogue from the film Sex And The City.

Check out Nehha Pendse’s romantic post here:

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Indulges In A Special Dance With Best Friend Jasmin Bhasin

A few weeks back, Nehha Pendse and her fiancé Shardul Bhayas’ pre-wedding ritual pictures went viral on the internet. Fans were gushing about the actor and the wedding. In the pre-wedding pictures, Nehha was seen in a Maharashtrian outfit and attending a puja.

While talking about the wedding, Nehha Pendse said she is very happy and elated to be in this phase. She added that she is now getting ready to marry the man of her dreams. She is also excited to be entering into a “new and amazing” family.

ALSO READ | Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Jan 1 Written Update: Kartik Becomes Vedika's Puppet For Naira

While talking further about her new family, Nehha Pendse explained how amazing they are and that she cannot wait to start a new life with them. She said getting married and being welcomed into a new family is the “best feeling”. She also thanked all her fans and loved ones who made all of this happen for her.

Talking further about the wedding in a previous interview, Nehha Pendse said that they have yet to decide on whether they want it to be an intimate affair or a grand one. She also said that she will be wearing a saree for most of the rituals. Nehha Pendse also said that her honeymoon will also be one-of-a-kind rather than the usual “run-of-the-mill” destination.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Vishal And Shefali Team Up Against Sidharth Shukla, Bring Shehnaz Into Tears

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.