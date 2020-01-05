'Bigg Boss' Fame Nehha Pendse Hitched To Shardul Bayas, Goes From 'little US' To 'big WE'

Popular TV actor Nehha Pendse tied the knot with her long-time beau Shardul Singh Bayas in a dreamy ceremony in Pune on Sunday. The couple got married according to Maharashtrian rituals. Several pictures of the event surfaced on social media and went viral.

READ: Nehha Pendse Looks Adorable In The Floral Lehenga She Wore For Her Sangeet; See Pic

Nehha looked stunning as a Maharashtrian bride, dressed in cream-pink saree with floral print. The traditional jewellery of the nathni, earrings with stones and the 'gajra' added to her beauty. Shardul’s turban too matched with his wife's saree.

She was also seen all smiles with her family and friends. One of the best moments, was when the groom tried his best to disallow the bride from putting the garland on him, before finally giving in to her. It is a ritual that always livens up the ceremony.

Here are the pictures:

Though Nehha did not share any pictures of the wedding, she shared a sweet snap from the engagement ceremony held a day before. The duo is seen delightedly flaunting their rings. The relatives are seen cheering for the couple.

READ: Nehha Pendse Shares Photo Of Her ‘last Single-girl Kiss' With Fiancé Shardul Bayas

Earlier, the actor had posted pictures from her Sangeet ceremony, while stating that it was their moment as ‘little US’ before they became the ‘big WE.’ She also wished fans for New Year with a snap with Shardul. She termed it as her ‘last single girl kiss’.

Nehha is known for appearing in the 12th season of Bigg Boss. She was among the highest-paid contestants of the season then. She had featured in numerous films in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannda and Malayalam, right from Pyaar Koi Khel Nahin in late '90s to Natsamrat.

READ: Kapil Sharma's Former Co-host Nehha Pendse Will Tie Knot On January 5, Festivities Begin

She, however, became more popular with her TV shows, May I Come In Madam? Comedy Dangal. She also starred in Kapil Sharma’s show.

On the other hand, Shardul is a businessman based in Mumbai. This is his second marriage since he was earlier married to Anita Agarwal, with whom he has two daughters. He reportedly in the owner of The Mesh Co-Work.

READ: Freida Pinto's Sister Gets Hitched, Actress Graces The Event With Fiancé Cory Tran

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.