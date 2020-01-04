Nehha Pendse Looks Adorable In The Floral Lehenga She Wore For Her Sangeet; See Pic

Former Bigg Boss contestant, Nehha Pendse, is soon going to get married to Shardul Singh Bayas, only four days after new years. The couple is all set to get married tomorrow on January 05, 2020, and they recently celebrated their sangeet evening in preparation for their wedding. Nehha also posted several pictures from the event on her social media pages and fans were stunned to see her in a colourfully designed two-piece lehenga.

Nehha Pendse dons a stunning floral lehenga for her sangeet ceremony

Nehha Pendse and Shardul Singh Bayas' sangeet ceremony took place yesterday night on January 3, 2020. Nehha also posted a picture from the event online, where she was standing alongside her soon to be husband, Shardul. Both the bride and the groom wore a colourful attire but Nehha's lehenga was surely the centre of attention for the evening.

The actor donned a colourful two-piece lehenga that had a beautifully embroidered floral design. One of the cutest aspects of her dress was the red mini purse that was hanging from one side of her chain belt. Nehha's sangeet look was completed by her yellow heels and her hands that were covered by a beautiful Mehendi design. Meanwhile, Shardul Singh Bayas wore a multicoloured kurta, over which he donned a mint green vest. Below is the picture that was posted by Nehha Pendse on her Instagram page along with the picture that was posted by photographer Manav Manglani.

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Nehha Pendse talked about what was planned for her sangeet night. She said that they were not practising and doing any kind of couple dance as she really did not like that kind of attention. She also stated that if some surprise performances were being planned, then she did not know about them. However, she added that Sukhbir was performing on their sangeet, so she was sure that people would have a blast.

