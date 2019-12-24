Bigg Boss Eviction: How Sidharth-Paras, Rashami-Asim’s Alliance Can Impact Voting

Bigg Boss 13 is a witness to constant changing equations in the house. The contestants who were best of friends at the beginning of the show have started locking horns in the recent episodes. Along with countless fights inside the house, the Twitterati has also been divided regarding their opinion about the housemates. There are some groups which have been formed inside the house lately which are constantly engaging in some planning and plotting against the other group. These groups can further change the dynamics inside the house and can also impact the eviction.

Here is how the various groups inside the house can affect the upcoming eviction

Sidharth Shukla - Paras Chhabra - Mahira Sharma

These three contestants have recently formed a visibly strong alliance with each other. Once enemies, Sidharth and Paras have now joined hands ever since Sidharth's fight with Asim Riaz. They also tend to have their game strong and often engage in some conscious plotting during the tasks as well as the nominations. Paras has managed to be Sidharth's constant support with his ongoing enmity with Rashami and Asim. Recently, contestant Shefali Jariwalia who has had a bitter fight with Asim is also becoming an ally of this group.

Rashami Desai- Asim Riaz- Arhaan Khan

Rashami Desai has joined hands with Asim Riaz ever since his ugly fight with Sidharth Shukla. The three can be seen planning to instigate Sidharth in the latest episode as they know his weakness is his anger. Asim reportedly also has a long-running enmity with Paras. So it will not come as a surprise if he plans to target Paras and Mahira also in the long run also. Vishal Aditya Singh along with Madhurima Tuli is also siding with this group because of their mutual dislike of Sidharth and Paras. Are you excited for the upcoming episode? Let us know in the comments section.

