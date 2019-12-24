Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai & Asim Riaz Are Plotting Against Sidharth Shukla? Read Details

The show, Bigg Boss 13 has been topping the TRP charts for the numerous controversies amongst the contestants which have been grabbing a lot of headlines. It is not a hidden fact that this Weekend Ka Vaar episode saw a massive fight between contestants Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai wherein Sidharth called her a 'naukrani' and Rashami ended up throwing a hot tea on him in a fit of rage. Sidharth also retaliated by throwing his tea at her and also tore Arhaan Khan's shirt in the process when he tried to intervene. However, both the contestants got a reality check from the host Salman Khan who also told them not to bring out their past amidst their fight.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Koena Mitra Calls Two Contestants 'severely Ill Psychopaths'

Rashami tells Arhaan and Asim to instigate Sidharth

However, the latest episode saw Rashami, Arhaan along with Asim Riaz discuss on how to spoil Sidharth's game in the house. The episode saw Rashami telling Arhaan that Sidharth's weak point is his anger and if one tends to instigate him, he will easily lose his cool. Rashami can also be seen telling them that the only way to tackle him is that to instigate him further so that he takes some drastic step and gets thrown out of the show. It is not a hidden fact that Sidharth tends to lose his temper frequently as soon as he is instigated.

Paras tells Sidharth to not give in to Rashami's plans

However, Rashami also added that irrespective of whether Sidharth is evicted or ends up winning the show, once she goes out of the house, she will end up teaching him a lesson for life. Meanwhile, even Sidharth states the fact that he got furious when Rashami threw the tea at him to which Paras says that this is exactly what Rashami, Asim and Arhaan want which is to Sidharth react violently in a situation and get thrown out of the house. It will be interesting to see if the trio will manage to succeed in their motives and will be able to instigate Sidharth in the upcoming episodes.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra Spotted WITHOUT A Wig! Watch Shocking Video

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 Written Update December 23: Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill Reunite

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.