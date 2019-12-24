Bigg Boss 13: Kamya Punjabi Slams Rashami Desai Over Her Conduct

Kamya Punjabi recently slammed Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai for targeting fellow contestant Sidharth Shukla and for her conduct in the house. The tweet came in after Twitter was divided over who was the one to blame in the recent argument that happened between Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. He says the people could see who was at fault.

Kamya Punjabi slams Rashami Desai for her conduct

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 13, Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla were seen getting into an ugly argument. Their argument got uglier after Sidharth Shukla called Rashami Desai “aisi ladki”. The two were seen attacking each other with derogatory remarks at each other following the incident. The two were also confronted by the host of the show, Salman Khan. The internet has been divided over the argument they had. Some believe that Sidharth’s remarks were the cause of the whole matter while others feel that Rashami did not have to react in such an extreme manner. One of the few people to support Sidharth Shukla has been Kamya Punjabi. The actor put up a tweet about the conduct of Rashami Desai in the house. In the tweet, she has written about the conduct of Rashami Desai. She has written that she did not have to go behind him and trouble him. She also added that everyone had seen who was the one to blame. In another tweet, she has written about how the show looks like a drama series with some “ghatiya performances”. Have a look at the tweet here.

Ek aadmi chup chap khada hai usko task karne ke liye bolna,usko tshirt pehnao yeh kehna,zabardasti uske pichhe padna aur phir jo hua sabne dekha lekin #RashmiDesai tumne nahi dekha..baahar aao apne episodes dekho kaisi dikh rahi ho,jawab mil jayega ki kaisi ladki #BB13 @ColorsTV — Kamya Punjabi (@iamkamyapunjabi) December 21, 2019

Aisa lag raha hai aaj ka epi mute kar doh,aisa lag raha hai koi ghatiya se tv show ka koi ghatiya sa scene chal raha hai ghatiya performance ke saath🤢 Aisi Aisi Aisi 🤮🤮Waise aapko aaj ka epi kaisa lag raha hai?Aisa hi na?Arre aisa matlab kaisa 🤣#WeekendKaVaar #BB13 @ColorsTV — Kamya Punjabi (@iamkamyapunjabi) December 22, 2019

Koena Mitra calls Bigg Boss 13 rigged, says she regrets being a part of it

In a tweet by Koena Mitra, she expressed her disappointment in the show. She has written that she regrets being a part of the show and that everyone knows why. She has also written how she feels horrible for the people in the house as they are stuck with two “psychopaths”.

You shouldn't have left the channel Mr. @rajcheerfull .

I regret saying YES to #BigBoss13 , everyone knows why. #RiggedBb13

I feel horrible for every participant locked in that house with 2 severely ill psychopaths!!! #BB13

Karma awaits!!!!

🙏 — Koena Mitra (@koenamitra) December 23, 2019

