Bigg Boss 13's Loved Couple SidNaaz Fight Over Silly Things, Leaving Fans Worried

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most popular reality show on television. A video posted by the makers of the show on their social media is grabbing all the eyeballs.

Written By Nikhil Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bigg boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 is unarguably one of the most controversial reality shows of Indian television. The popular reality show had an interesting week with Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla involving in a war of words, which escalated to the weekend episode of Bigg Boss 13. With the new dawn, the problems between alleged couple Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill seems to be increasing. The popular couple were recently involved in a war of words due to a silly reason, the video of which went viral on social media. Here is all you need to know about SidNaaz's fight and more. 

 

Why are Sidnaaz fighting?

SidNaaz is the acronym used by the fans of Bigg Boss 13 to address their most-loved couple Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill. A recent video posted by the makers of the reality show has the much-in-love couple fighting over Sidharth Shukla's growing closeness with Mahira Sharma and Paras Chabbra. Here is a glimpse of the fight between SidNaaz: 

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 | Weekend Ka Vaar Written Update For Dec. 21 & 22 | Salman Khan Is Fed Up

Fans want SidNaaz's to dissolve their fight: 

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 Written Update December 23: Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill Reunite

 

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Paras's Girlfriend Akanksha Asks Mahira's Mother THIS Question

 

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss 13' Fans Compare Sidharth Shukla To Bollywood Superstar Sunny Deol

 

 

 

