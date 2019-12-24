Bigg Boss 13's Loved Couple SidNaaz Fight Over Silly Things, Leaving Fans Worried

Bigg Boss 13 is unarguably one of the most controversial reality shows of Indian television. The popular reality show had an interesting week with Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla involving in a war of words, which escalated to the weekend episode of Bigg Boss 13. With the new dawn, the problems between alleged couple Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill seems to be increasing. The popular couple were recently involved in a war of words due to a silly reason, the video of which went viral on social media. Here is all you need to know about SidNaaz's fight and more.

AS I ALWAYS SAY FRIENDSHIP IS A GREAT VIRTUE pic.twitter.com/4eJsxUbdQe — SHEHNAZGILL SHERNI🦁 (@Shehnazgill123) December 20, 2019

Why are Sidnaaz fighting?

SidNaaz is the acronym used by the fans of Bigg Boss 13 to address their most-loved couple Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill. A recent video posted by the makers of the reality show has the much-in-love couple fighting over Sidharth Shukla's growing closeness with Mahira Sharma and Paras Chabbra. Here is a glimpse of the fight between SidNaaz:

Fans want SidNaaz's to dissolve their fight:

BS ab yeh alag rhe shehnaaz will be fine and will more stronger I want my happy sana back sid bcoz of u she is sad nd hurt — shweta singh flipper (@shwetas58685537) December 24, 2019

I am done.. Muje ab nahi dekhna hai aapki show.. jis #SidNaaz ko dil se chaha.. use tutt the huye mein nahi dekh sakthi,nahi unke khilaf kuch sun sakthi.. Sacha pyar kiya #SidNaaz.. Mujse nahi hoga.. Aap log humesha humara emotion ka mazak udaraheho.. Ab bas bohot hogaya.. Bye — Ameya_ Magical Fairy ❤ (@AmeyaFairy) December 24, 2019

Sid never asked sana not to talk to others he just asked her not get used in their game and not to come in their talks which is right ab pura gharme pahira baat karte hai sid se achese Sana pura gharse baat karke aane tak sid kya deewaron se baatkare?? — Anusha_msd (@Anusha09311730) December 24, 2019

I hope wo gussa bhari pdega unke rishte pe.

Shayad tut jayegi unki dosti.



Aur tute to jyada behatr hoga in dono ke liye. In emotions ke chakkar me game me weak na pade.

I hope Sid use shanti se smjhaye ki ab bs. Jo bhi ho solo khelte hai. To dono hurt nhi honge. — ❤Priya__SidHeart_❤ (@SP31622394) December 24, 2019

I'm exhausted now please Eliminate that Paras Chachi and Mahira Chippkali please because The Usp Of the show is only #SidNaaz please #WeWantSidnaaz #WeLoveSidNaaz — Shehnaaz Gill/Sidharth Shukla/Sidnaaz (@IsRomil) December 24, 2019

@ColorsTV we #SidNaaz family are now too tired as you are to make them understand what they really mean to each other. This week is a Christmas week & please please make this week happier. We all have become insomniac because of your promos. One day it's soo good next day is🤕 — Prathima Rajendran (@iamaScorpy20) December 24, 2019

