Bigg Boss 13 Written Updates For February 07, 2020: Sidharth Chooses Paras Over Shehnaaz

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most-watched entertainment reality shows on Indian television. As the finale draws closer, every contestant of the BB house is trying hard to reach the final week. Here's what happened on February 7 in BB house.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Tries To Mimic Bigg Boss And Housemates Have A Good Laugh

Bigg Boss 13 – February 07, 2020, written update

The housemates woke up to 'Apun Bola' song. Hugging Sidharth, Shehnaz asks Rashami to give her the vessels duty after she is out from the show. Shehnaz walks away and Asim pulls her leg. Sidharth comes to Arti, who is making rotis and join hands to make rotis with her.

Meanwhile, Mahira goes to Paras and asks him to wake up but he gets annoyed. Shehnaaz has a serious conversation with Sidharth. Soon, Bigg Boss informs the housemates about the second immunity task.

Asim, Sidharth and Rashami discuss who they want to save. But Sidharth's idea conflicts with that of the other two. The bell rings and Sidharth saves Paras. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss then reminds the three of them that this task is not about strength but about being quick.

Bigg Boss asks everyone to go to the living area after the second bell. Shehnaaz gets into a fight with Asim and Mahira and Paras discuss what is happening. They also discuss how Siddharth saved Paras. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz is also upset and Asim goes to Arti.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 Written Updates For February 06, 2020 | Mahira And Paras Misbehave

Asim loses his cool and has a fight with Shehnaaz. Meanwhile, Rashami goes to Sidharth and tries to change his opinion. But Sidharth accuses Rashami and say that she did not want to save Arti. During the fight, Shehnaaz also gets Himanshi Khurana in the conversation and Rashami questions Sidharth why is he behaving like this.

Bigg Boss talks to the housemates. Rashami and Asim say how Bigg Boss was biased during the task earlier and reminds them what happened during the last task. The task resumes but Asim refuses to do the task. Rashami goes back to Sidharth again and reminds him about saving Arti.

Rashami asks Asim to play and Asim pokes Sidharth once again. The argument between them goes on for a few minutes and Rashami gets hurt at the next buzzer. Later, Bigg Boss reminds the three of them to not get violent once again.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 Written Update February 05, 2020 | All Housemates Are Nominated For Eviction?

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 Written Update February 04, 2020 | Press Conference At The BB House

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.