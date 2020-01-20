Bigg Boss 13: Akanksha Puri ENDS Relationship With Paras Chhabra? See Her Cryptic Post

Bigg Boss and controversies, both go hand-in-hand. Bigg Boss 13 has gathered a lot of eyeballs this season. Thanks to its drama and gossip-laden episodes, the viewers are in store for something new with each passing episode. Bigg Boss 13 has also raised some eyebrows this season for many reasons. Owing to the wide fan base and immense popularity amongst them, the show had to extend for five weeks by the makers. However, along with the contestants, even their relatives grabbed some limelight this season. One of them being is Paras Chhabra's girlfriend Akanksha Puri.

Akanksha shared a post hinting that she has 'moved on'

It is not a hidden fact that Paras Chhabra's complicated relationship with Akanksha and his growing closeness with housemate Mahira Sharma has been one of the biggest highlights of this season. In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Paras also earned the wrath of the host Salman Khan when his relationship with Akanksha came up. The Karn Sangini actor made it quite evident that his relationship with Akanksha is in shambles and he will soon call it quits with her once he is out of the house. It seems like his 'ex' girlfriend Akanksha shares the same feelings now which is quite evident with her latest social media post. Check out the post.

Akanksha mentions that 'it is time to fly' in her latest post

The post has a beautiful silhouette picture of Akanksha in black and white. However, it is her caption which demands attention. She states that she 'gave it all' and that 'she gave it her best'. This clearly hints at her relationship with Paras. She further mentions that 'it is time to fly' which clearly hints that she has moved on from her relationship. It will be interesting to see Paras' reaction to his 'broken' relationship with Akanksha.

