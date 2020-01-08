Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Sleeps In The Garden Area And Angers Shehnaaz, She Changes Beds

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla are facing issues in their friendship. They were one of the most loved pair on the show. They also were bed partners, but after they started fighting that have been some changes in the sleeping arrangements. In the episode yesterday, we saw the couple not having similar thoughts on a topic. After this, Sidharth was seen getting up in the middle of the night and going to sleep in the garden area. Here is what happened.

Shehnaaz Gill sees Sidharth leave the bed with his pillow. After Sidharth goes out, Shehnaaz follows him and asks why he is sleeping in the garden area. Sidharth gets restless and tells her that he wants to sleep outside. After this, Siddharth puts on a fake smile and asks Shehnaaz to leave. The night is over, and the story continues the next morning.

Shehnaaz, during the nominations, starts to behave strangely. This time, she refuses to save Arti and Mahira and saves Vishal instead. Everyone is surprised by this. The whole day Sidharth ignores Shehnaaz after which Shehnaaz is hurt even more. After this Shehnaaz takes an unexpected decision and shifts to sleep with Vishal. Vishal is surprised by this act, as are all the others.

Shehnaaz Gill tells Rashami Desai that Sidharth is hurting her. To this, she replies by saying she [Shehnaz] has come alone in the house and needs to be self-reliant. She also tells her that Sidharth can stay alone. After this, Shehnaaz goes back up to Sidharth Shukla and they fight again.

