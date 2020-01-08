Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla's Reaction To Madhurima-Vishal's Patch Up Cannot Be Missed

Bigg Boss 13's recent episode was nothing less than an entertainment series filled with drama and twists and turns for all the Bigg Boss audience. A few days back, viewers saw the ex-couple and co-contestants Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh getting into an ugly argument so much so that Madhurima ends up hitting Vishal with her chhapal.

It was witnessed in the episode that their fight escalated out so fast that Bigg Boss even opened the doors for them after Vishal told Bigg Boss, ‘Iss Ghar main yaa main rahunga yaa Madhurima.’

Bigg Boss then asked the duo to decide who stays and who goes out of the Bigg Boss house.

But later in the episode, it was seen that the things were back to normal as Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli seem to have forgotten their ugly chhapal fight and are back to the grind.

In the latest episode, Madhurima was seen saying sorry to Vishal when he was seen sitting in front of her and telling her all that he feels for her and that feelings are different from all that he said. He was also seen saying that he is already not on the talking terms with seven to eight contestants so it would not matter if he would not speak to one more contestant.

Further, when Vishal gets emotional while speaking, Madhurima comes forward to hug him. She gets closer to him and hugs him tight and apologises him for her words and actions. But the limelight of this whole scene is taken by none other than Sidharth Shukla.

Sidharth was seen giving the epic reaction on camera during the patch-up moment between the two. He was watching Madhu and Vishal in the garden area and suddenly when the two hugged he said, “Pyaar hogaya. Dekh Paras Pyaar hogaya.” And that epic reaction of him with wide eyes and shocking face was something that cannot be missed from the Tuesday's episode.

Well, the love did not last long between the two. Next day it was seen that Vishal and Madhurima again started fighting with each other for some silly reason. But, later in the episode, Vishal is seen teasing Madhu in the kitchen. He is seen going closer to Tuli and hugging her and kissing her on the forehead.

Watch Sidharth's reaction here:

