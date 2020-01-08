Bigg Boss 13: Ex-winner Vindu Dara Singh To Enter The Show, Should Asim Riaz Be Careful?

Bigg Boss 13 is grabbing many eyeballs primarily due to some unexpected twists and turns with each passing episode. For the first time, contestants of the previous season have also come back on the show, staying inside with other housemates of the current season.

Recently, Bigg Boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta entered the show as a proxy contestant of Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Now according to media reports, Bigg Boss 3 winner Vindu Dara Singh will also be entering the house.

Vindu Dara Singh has been following this season very closely and has not shied away from stating his opinion regarding all the contestants. he has been openly supporting Sidharth Shukla by sharing his take on social media on every episode.

However, there are some contestants who can be taken off guard by his entry.

Vindu is known for praising Sidharth Shukla and bashing Asim Riaz

Vindu is known for showering praise to his favourite contestant, Sidharth Shukla. The ex-Bigg Boss winner often cannot stop raving about Sidharth's strong presence on the show along with his game plan. While Sidharth is definitely on his favourite list, Vindu strongly dislikes contestants like Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai who are currently at loggerheads with Sidharth.

His followers will be familiar with the fact that he is known for taking digs at Asim and has also got himself embroiled in a war of words with Asim's brother Umar Riaz on the social media before.

Oh my loving twitteratti family “the Dil tootha” hua phrase was for Sana and Sid.

As I found It disappointing to see Sana teamed up with Rashmi and that all that Sid has got is ppl who have used & misused him!

My “love” for Chuslets is not at all lost! 🤓

And SID WILL WIN #BB13! — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) January 7, 2020

Vindu will reportedly be staying for one week inside the house

According to media reports, Vindu will be staying in the house for a week. It will be interesting to witness whether he will emerge to be a strong pillar of support for Sidharth or will create havoc for Asim and Rashami inside the house.

The upcoming episode of the show will also see some high-voltage drama with the captaincy process being taken place. This time, Bigg Boss will add a twist in the whole process wherein a placard of a contestant will be hung around the neck of another housemate who will decide if that contestant is fit enough to be the captain. If that housemate thinks that the person is not ready to be the captain, he or she will then burn that housemate's picture by dropping it into a stove.

