Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Seeks Rashami Desai's Advice To Pacify Sidharth Shukla

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s graph has witnessed many ups and downs. Their equation in the Bigg Boss 13 house is loved by many. However, things do not seem to be fine between the two lately as the duo is not on talking terms. In Wednesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, fans will witness Shehnaaz Gill trying to mend things with Sidharth Shukla.

In a video that has surfaced on the internet, Shehnaaz is seen telling Sidharth that her feelings for him are genuine and whatever has happened between the duo in the Bigg Boss 13 house is natural. Fans can also see Sidharth asking Shehnaaz if she loves him. The 'Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif' calls him mad but then agrees to the fact that she cannot live without him and her feeling are very strong. Shehnaaz also adds that she is not being fake with him.

When nothing seems to work, Shehnaaz then goes to Rashami Desai and asks for advice. However, Rashami Desai shrugs her off. In the last episode of Bigg Boss 13, we saw Sidharth changing his bed. When Shehnaaz followed him, Sidharth asked her to stay away.

Wednesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, will also see the progress of captaincy task. The episode will further feature Paras Chhabra and Asim Riaz breaking major rules in the house. Stay tuned for further updates about Bigg Boss 13.

