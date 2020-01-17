Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra's Girlfriend Akanksha Puri Wants To Delay Marriage

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra has been making headlines for a long time for his controversial behaviour. He has been embroiled in a lot of controversies ever since he has entered the Bigg Boss 13 house. As per reports, Paras Chhabra had been planning to get married to his long-time girlfriend Akanksha Puri in 2020. However, Akanksha seems to be in no mood to marry him anytime soon.

ALSO READ| If Not Paras Chhabra, Akanksha Puri Wants His Contemporary Asim Riaz To Win 'Bigg Boss 13'

In the initial days of the Bigg Boss 13, Paras Chhabra was seen flirting with Shehnaaz Gill and then later his affection moved towards Mahira Sharma. Paras and Mahira have also spotted being cozy in the Bigg Boss 13 house. In a recent interview with a reputed daily, Akanksha Puri revealed why she wants to delay marriage with Paras.

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra’s Mother DISAPPROVES Of His Friend Mahira Sharma; Watch Video

Akanksha Puri said that she isn’t sure about marriage yet. She is waiting for him to come out of the Bigg Boss 13 house and clear a lot of things with him. Akanksha further added that if she goes inside the house and asks him about these things, he will not give her an exact answer as he is still playing the game.

Akanksha mentioned that she is prepared for everything. She revealed that they had plans to get married this year and it was also the last conversation she had with him before Paras entered the Bigg Boss 13 house. She further added that Paras was keen to get married to her and were very happy.

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Paras Chhabra Angry With Shehnaaz Gill's Father

Akanksha Puri wants Paras Chhabra to focus on his work right now and the marriage thing can wait. When she was asked about Paras claiming that had ended his relationship with her before entering the Bigg Boss 13 house. She replied saying, there are few things that Paras has done in the house which she is upset about. He has lied for the game but she didn’t like it. Akansha also said that she is a strong person, so if people call her weak or someone who keeps crying, she will not take it from them. Commenting on Mahira’s mother asking Paras not to kiss her daughter, she said that Mahira’s mother said it in a cute tone and there is nothing wrong with it.

ALSO READ| Paras Chhabra's Girlfriend Akanksha Puri Wants To Leave 'Vighnaharta Ganesha'?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.