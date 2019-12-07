Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chabbra's Girlfriend Akansha Puri Opens Up About Their Relationship

Paras Chhabra, who is currently a contestant on Bigg Boss season 13, recently revealed a surprising detail about his relationship with his girlfriend outside the Bigg Boss house. The actor is an Indian model, television, and film actor. He had participated in an MTV reality show Splitsvilla 5 in 2012 and came out as a winner. Paras has a good fan base and has appeared in several television shows like Karn Sangini, Badho Bahu, and Vighnaharta Ganesha.

The Splitsvilla fame actor confessed to Arhaan, that he had to get inked on his hand because his girlfriend Akanksha forced him. Recently, Akansha Puri opened up that she is deeply affected by Paras' and his statements made on the show and has been dealing with hate messages since then. In an interview with a leading media portal, the actor opened up about Paras' career struggles and how his mother is also hurt with his statements. She even shared that he just makes her look so weak and a pile on.

Paras' confession on the tattoo and his relationship:

On the tattoo controversy, Akansha opened up saying that she has been getting a lot of hateful and negative messages from people and even viewers are calling her a pile on and passing ugly comments about her. She said that she kept quiet because she wanted to keep this relationship away from the limelight. But now as Paras has said so many ugly things about her and the relationship, it has affected her deeply and so she has opened up in the interview. She further added that they both shared a beautiful relationship and had shared all their ups and downs together and have stood beside each other. But now things are going a little out of hand and after all the tattoo controversy and how unhappy he is in the relationship, she is deeply hurt and sad.

