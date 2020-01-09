Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth-Asim To Shehnaaz-Mahira; When Friends Turned FOES In The House

Bigg Boss 13 is a constant witness to some changing equations between the housemates. It is often seen that housemates who were extremely close friends from the beginning of the show soon became bitter rivals of each other.

The Bigg Boss house is very unpredictable and one can never say which contestant will bond with whom at a specific point of time. Bigg Boss 13 has seen some housemates who were close friends, turning into enemies of each other under unfortunate circumstances.

Here is taking a look at some of these friends turned foes of this season.

Here are some of the friends turned enemies of this season

Mahira Sharma and Shehnaaz Gill

Mahira and Shehnaaz were great friends once upon a time. When both Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra were out of the house, these two were a constant support system of each other. But soon trouble started brewing in their friendship. Due to their mutual feelings towards Paras, several complications arrived in their friendship and now the two seem to have been fully pitted towards each other.

Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz

Such was their friendship that people called them the "Ram-Lakshman" jodi of Bigg Bos 13. The two were always by each other's side through many difficult times. So many fans were inevitably disappointed when the two soon had a huge fallout due to several misunderstandings and had several nasty altercations with each other that also led to some physical brawls.

Now ironically, the two are friends with people, with whom they had several arguments in the past wherein Sidharth is now close to Paras while Asim is forming a strong bond with Rashami Desai.

Rashami Desai and Arti Singh

These two are said to have been close friends from much before their stint on the show. Both Rashami and Arti have often confessed that they shared a close friendship with each other from a very long time. But in the recent episode, the two had a fallout which hinted that the two may not be close friends any longer.

It all started when Arti did not support Rashami during her fight with Sidharth which disappointed her immensely.

Asim Riaz and Shefali Jariwala

Asim and Shefali were great friends primarily due to the presence of Himanshi Khurrana who completed their trio. Many fans found their bond extremely endearing.

But once Himanshi was evicted, trouble started brewing in their friendship too. When Shefali came to know that Asim always had some trust issues with her, she distanced herself from him and is now close to his arch-rivals Paras and Sidharth.

Image Courtesy: Bigg Boss Twitter, Asim Riaz Instagram

