Farah Khan Birthday: Times When The Director Has Made An Appearance On 'Bigg Boss'

Bigg Boss is one of the biggest reality television show in India. It has a huge number of fan following. The audiences include common people as well as celebrities. Among the die-hard fan of the show from Bollywood is Farah Khan.

The director-choreographer has mentioned at several interviews that she is a big fan of Bigg Boss. Farah was born on January 9, 1965. On the occasion of her birthday, read to know times when she appeared on the popular reality television show.

Farah Khan on Bigg Boss

Season 8 host

Farah Khan’s love for the show was seen on a whole different level when she turned host from a spectator. She hosted the end segment of season 8. It was pushed for one month and the host, Salman Khan had prior shooting commitments.

As a result, Salman left the show and Farah took over his position as the host. She hosted part was termed as Bigg Boss Halla Bol. Gautam Gulati was the winner of the season and Karishma Tanna was the runner-up.

Weekend Dhamaka with Farah Khan

After hosting season 8 for a month, the director was seen again after a long time. She appeared in season 12, which was hosted by Salman Khan. It was reportedly lacking on the TRP and so she came to spice things up.

Farah was sent on a mission to put her former Bigg Boss hosting expertise in action. She lay bared the facts about the in-house situations at the time with jaw-dropping details. She went inside the house and made the contestants perform a task.

Judge Farah Khan

In a recent appearance in the house, Farah Khan entered the Bigg Boss as a judge for a task. This is in the current season, Bigg Boss 13. The house was divided and turned into a courtroom.

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai represented the two teams as their lawyers. Accusations were made on each other’s, while Farah decided which case to take and who won the argument. She was seen in blunt avatar while dropping the judgements.

Bigg Boss 13 has been pushed to air for five more weeks than its planned timing. This is due to the TRP the show is bringing. According to reports, if Salman Khan opts out of the show, then Farah Khan might replace him, like season 8. However, the news is not confirmed yet.

