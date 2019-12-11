Bigg Boss 13: All You Need To Know About Punjabi Star Mahira Sharma

Mahira Sharma is a well-known Punjabi actor and a model. Mahira made her debut into the entertainment industry with Indian Television drama 'Y.A.R.O Ka Tashan'. She portrayed the character of Shilpi. She also appeared in a primetime daily soap Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actor has done several Punjabi video songs opposite well-known singers like Jass Manak.

Mahira was born in Jammu and Kashmir and belongs to a middle-class Hindu family. The actor has a younger sibling named Akki Sharma who is also a model. There is not much information available about her family as the actor likes to keep her personal life away from the social limelight. But Mahira in an interview with leading daily said that she is very close to her family and is living her life to the fullest. Currently, the actor is residing in Mumbai to pursue her career.

Mahira started her career as a model and did her acting debut in 2016 with a television serial Y.A.R.O Ka Tahsan. After that the actor did various other daily soaps like Kundali Bhagya, Naagin to name a few. Apart from her television career, the actor has also been a part of several Punjabi music videos and was highly praised for her song Lehenga opposite Jass Manak. In 2019, Mahira appeared in the third season of supernatural thriller Naagin and her character was highly appreciated by the audience and critics. Finally, she participated in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss season 13 along with other popular celebrities.

Lehenga song featuring Mahira Sharma and Jass Manak:

