Bigg Boss 13’s Contestant Sidharth Shukla Turns 39 Tomorrow; Here Is All You Should Know

Bigg Boss contestant Sidharth Shukla has become one of the most trending faces on the internet after joining the show. Sidharth has been in the industry for a long time now. But was recognised by soap-opera fans only. His presence and performance on in the reality show Bigg Boss has made him more famous than ever. Here is all we know about the man who is moving the house of Bigg Boss 13 in a new direction every day.

All you should know about Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla was born on December 12, 1980, in the city of Mumbai. He has reportedly completed his schooling from St. Xavier’s High School, Mumbai and his graduation from Rachna Sansad school of interior design. He is the son of Ashok Shukla and Rita Shukla and is said to also have two elder sisters.

Sidharth Shukla joined the TV industry in the year 2008 with the serial Baabul Ka Aangan Chhutey Na. He gained fame after he joined the famous Colors show Balika Vadhu. He was loved by the fans and was seen in many shows. Here is a list of shows Sidharth Shukla has done till date:

Sidharth Shukla shows till date

2008-2009 Babul Ka Aangann Chootey N

2009–10 Jaane Pehchaane Se Ye Ajnabbi

2010 Aahat

2011 Love U Zindagi

2012-15 Balika Vadhu

2013 Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa (season 6)

2014 Comedy Nights with Kapil

2014-15 Savdhaan India

2015 Comedy Classes

2015 India’s Got Talent season 6

2016 Khatron Ke Khiladi season 7 (winner)

2016 India’s Got Talent season 7

2017 Dil Se Dil Tak

2019 Dance Deewana 2

2019 Bigg Boss 13

Sidharth Shukla was also seen in the movie Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania where he played the role of a perfect guy who wanted to marry Alia Bhatt’s character. He has also won a few awards.

Sidharth Shukla’s awards

Zee gold award for the fittest male actor(2014)

Stardust award as a breakthrough supporting performance (male)(2015)

HT Most Stylish actor(2017)

