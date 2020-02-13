Bigg Boss 13 & Other Seasons When Contestants Were Punished For Discussing Nominations 

Bigg Boss 13 is the most viewed Indian reality television show and full of non-stop entertainment. With the ugliest fights to the happiest of moments, this season has seen it all. Despite all the fun, there are some rules set by Bigg Boss that the participants have to follow.

One of the main Bigg Boss rules restricts discussions regarding the nominations. The housemates are not allowed to discuss whom to nominate for the week and this can have serious repercussions. Here are the times Bigg Boss reprimanded contestants for discussing nominations. Read ahead to know more -

Times Bigg Boss reprimanded contestants for discussing nominations

During Bigg Boss 13, Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz, and Vishal Aditya Singh were caught discussing who will they nominate in the next round of nominations. This is unacceptable in the Bigg Boss house and the makers decided to punish the three.

Bigg Boss asked all the housemates to get seated in the main room and the housemates were shown the VT of the three discussing nominations openly. This spoilt their plan and caused major embarrassment for the three. Bigg Boss punished them and asked everyone to never repeat it again.

During Bigg Boss 7, all the housemates were against Tanisha Mukerji and Arman Kohli. In fun and games, the housemates decided to set their names as Dal and Chicken, so that nobody could understand that it was Tanisha and Arman who was being talked about here. All the housemates were involved in discussing nominations regarding these two, taking their secret names. But, Bigg Boss understood everything and criticized their act in very strong words.

During Bigg Boss 11, housemates Shilpa Shinde, Arshi Khan, Vikas Gupta were once seen planning nominations. They were all discussing who their next target should be without even thinking that this could land them in trouble. Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta, Akash Dadlani, Puneesh Sharma, Arshi Khan, Luv Tyagi and Priyank Sharma were all seen discussing nominations against the rules of Bigg Boss. Bigg Boss did not appreciate them breaking the rules and nominated everyone, except for Hina Khan for the week.

