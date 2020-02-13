Bigg Boss 13: Dolly Bindra, Pooja Missra & Other Contestants Who Fought Post The Show

The Bigg Boss house is famous for its spawning controversies, Weekend Ka Waar episodes and hosting fun-filled games. Every season, the makers of Bigg Boss managed to rope in an unusual bunch, who seemingly left no stone unturned to entertain masses. Bigg Boss has been a constant at the top position of the TRP charts since its inception on television, as its fun-filled captaincy tasks or the exciting nomination processes have managed to keep the audience hooked.

Apart from the exciting format of the show, contestant’s brawls with each other have also become famous. Here are a few times when Bigg Boss contestants took the matter outside the house.

Armaan Kohli and Sofia Hayat

In one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 7, Armaan Kohli was seen arguing with Sofia Hayat, as Hayat pulled off a funny act on other contestants. As shown in the episode, Armaan Kohli physically assaulted Sofia, who later filed a police complaint against Armaan. Keeping the gravity of the situation in mind, the makers of the show decided to evict Armaan unannounced.

Dolly Bindra and Veena Malik

Considered as one of the most controversial contestants of the Bigg Boss house till date, Dolly Bindra was seen locking horns with Veena Malik on Bigg Boss 4. After the show ended, Dolly Bindra was seen publically accusing Veena Malik of her derogatory statements on the show. At a press conference held post the finale, Dolly Bindra also coerced Veena Malik and asked her not to comment on her anymore.

Pooja Missra and Pooja Bedi

Pooja Missra, who was evicted from the show's 5th season for being violent, lodged a complaint against Pooja Bedi and Akashdeep Saigal post the show. Pooja Missra accused Bedi of harassing her and passing demeaning comments on her while on the show. However, Pooja Bedi denied the allegations and remarked that Pooja Missra is unstable.

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai are known as one of the most controversial celebrity duos on Bigg Boss 13. In a recent episode of the show, Rashami revealed that Sidharth had tried to cut-short her lines on Dil Se Dil Tak. The actor added that Shukla hadn’t spoken to her for nine months, before entering the house. The duo has brought their fight from outside the house and it remains to be seen if they end their spat in the house or take it outside the house.

(Image: Screengrab from Youtube)

