Bigg Boss 13 & Other Previous Seasons Of The Show That Witnessed Some Crazy Moments; Read

Bigg Boss 13 was the most-watched reality show on Indian Television currently. With Bigg Boss 13 having reached its conclusion, there have been times when contestants not only lost their cool but also showed the ugliest side of their personality on the show.

With every new season of Bigg Boss, a share of new controversies spring up - be it the 'Bani J and Swami pee incident' or that of 'Madhurima Tuli beating up Vishal Aditya Singh with a pan'. Let us go down the memory lane and take a look at the craziest and shocking Bigg Boss moments.

Read: Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma's Mother Expresses Sympathy For Akanksha Puri

Times when Bigg Boss contestants lost their cool and indulged in ugly spats

Bigg Boss 13-Madhurima Tuli gets violent with Vishal Aditya Singh

One of the craziest moments of Bigg Boss 13 involved a "pan incident" between ex-lovers Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli. In her anguish, Madhurima Tuli smacked Vishal time and again with a pan. So much so that he got badly injured and was not able to even walk.

In fact, prior to that incident, Madhuri and Vishal were not only hurling abuses at each other but they were also throwing water on each other. This not only damaged a few cameras inside the Bigg Boss 13 house but also damaged a few other items inside the house. Madhurima Tuli was evicted from the show for her indecent behaviour.

Read: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Dresses Up As A Girl In This Hilarious Video; Watch

Bigg Boss 10-Bani J and Swami Om

Swami and Banij were the most talked about contestants of Bigg Boss 10. Swami Om threw his pee on Bani J during a task. This aggravated Bani J's anger and she, in turn, asked Bigg Boss to throw him out of the house for his inhuman behaviour. Eventually, Swami Om was asked to leave the house.

Read: Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz Gets A Shout-out From Fast And Furious 9; Twitterverse Goes Crazy

Bigg Boss 13- Rashmi Desai and Sidharth Shukla's 'Chai' Fight

Another crazy incident which happened inside the Bigg Boss 13 house was the famous Chai fight. Rashmi Desai and Sidharth Shukla share a long-standing history. The two have worked in a Tv show and were rumoured to be dating each for a good span of time. During one of the Weekend episodes, Rasmi and Sidharth engaged in a verbal brawl. The two threw tea on each other and were on the verge of hitting each other. However, later, both apologised for their aggressive behaviour.

Read: Bigg Boss 13: Times When Contestants's Personal Life Was Brought On The Forefront

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.