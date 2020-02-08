Bigg Boss 13 And Other Shocking Indian Reality TV News Of This Week; Here's A Recap

This starting week of February has been amongst the most thrilling weeks for Indian TV reality shows. The fans were entertained to their greatest of joy with things unfolding on television. Well, if you missed out on the fun things happening on TV, here is a list of incredible things that you will want to catch up to-

Sidharth Shukla chooses Paras Chhabra over Shehnaaz Gill in Bigg Boss 13

This is amongst the most surprising turn of events in Bigg Boss 13. Asim, Sidharth Shukla and Rashami discuss who they want to save. But Sidharth's idea conflicts with that of the other two and as soon as the bell rings, Sidharth saves Paras. Where Shehnaz wanted him to save Aarti Singh who is her closest friend in the house. This brings many fights between Sidharth, Asim and Rashami.

Neha Kakkar-Aditya Narayan blessed by Dharmendra

The ever-charming superstar of Bollywood, Dharmendra comes to the reality show of Indian Idol 11. Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan received a blessing from the veteran actor Dharmendra. He is said to have blessed the couple for their happy married life ahead. Neha and Aditya held each other’s hands as Dharmendra blessed them and Neha could not stop blushing. The only question that has taken the town like a storm is- Will Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan marry soon?

Manila Pradhan opens up about her personal life in Supermodel of the Year

It is not a shock for many that Northeastern people are trolled and bullied for their distinct facial features that are different from other sects of Indian societies. A video of Manila Pradhan from MTV Supermodel of The Year addressing the audience about her personal life was released online. She revealed shocking incidents of bullying and roasting. She mentioned many things including the names she was called with like; Chinese, Korean, Chinki, momos and even Hakka Noodles.

