Supermodel Of The Year: Manila Pradhan Opens Up About Her Struggles, Watch Video

MTV Supermodel of The Year is an ongoing reality fashion show aired on MTV India. The show is based on the concept of grooming and training models for the fashion industry. There are ten supermodels selected from all over the country who are trained under the guidance of mentor and supermodel Ujjwala Raut.

Recently, a promo video was shared that gave a glimpse of supermodel Manila Pradhan sharing her life struggles and all the problems she had faced when she decided to be a part of the fashion industry.

Manila Pradhan opens up about her personal life

The video starts with a black background and a spotlight shining on Manila Pradhan. She is seen talking about her audition days when she was rejected because of her North-Eastern face. She further talked about all the different names she was called by, like Chinese, Korean, Chinki, momos and even Hakka Noodles. Manila is seen questioning the society that just because she has a North Eastern look, why should she stop dreaming and pursuing her dreams.

In the next shot of the video, Manila Pradhan further expresses that it is high time people change their thinking about such things that have been prevailing in the society for too long now. The video ends with Manila Pradhan introducing herself and also asking the audience if they are willing to hear her story.

Image Courtesy: Manila Pradhan Instagram

