Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Leaves The House After Salman Khan's Angry Reaction?

The popular reality show, Bigg Boss 13, makes many handlines whenever the makers telecast the episode of nominations and Weekend Ka Vaar. Almost in every Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan bursts out on the contestants who misbehaved the most throughout the week. Seems like contestant Shehnaaz Gill, who is often teased by Salman for her innocence, will be on the point-blank this Friday.

In a recent short-video from Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Shehnaaz Gill leaves the house after the angry reaction of Salman Khan. Though the video doesn't confirm that the gate opened for the Punjabi singer, she was seen moving towards the Entry/Exit gate. Meanwhile, Salman Khan also warned Sidharth Shukla.

READ | Bigg Boss 13: Emotional Sidharth Shukla Confesses His Feelings To Shehnaaz Gill

In the video, Shehnaaz Gill is seen refusing to answer Salman Khan. Later, she starts crying and irked Salman says that her drama won't work out in front of him. With a teary-eyed, Shehnaaz Gill exclaims that she wants to leave the house. Interestingly, it all started during a game, when all the contestants were asked to fill the container of the player they think is jealous. The two containers were kept for Mahira Sharma and Shehnaaz Gill. Watch the video below:

READ | Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Faces The WRATH Of Netizens For Fighting With Mahira Sharma

In the previous week of the reality show, the housemates were seen pulling Shehnaaz Gill's leg by calling her jealous. For the same reason, Shehnaaz and Sidharth also had a rift for a while. In the later episodes, Shehnaaz was seen falling for Sidharth.

READ | Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Called A ‘dynamite’ By Netizens After She Lashes Out At Mahira

Apart from this, actors Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey along with acid attack survivor Laxmi Agrawal will meet the contestants. The Chhappak actors will take them out for a ride too. It is going to happen for the first time in the history of Bigg Boss that the contestants will enjoy a ride for a while outside during the episode.

READ | Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Roasts Paras Says, 'Tere Perfume Se Mehenga Mera Paseena Hai'

(*Cover Picture Courtesy: Bigg Boss Twitter*)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.