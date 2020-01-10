Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Called A ‘dynamite’ By Netizens After She Lashes Out At Mahira

Bigg Boss 13 house has become a massive entertainer for the audiences who certainly cannot get enough of it. The television show has got fans glued to their television screens and has them left wanting for more. Every new episode sees some new twists and turns as well as some bitter altercations between the housemates.

The last episode saw a massive fight ensuing between Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma. It all started when Bigg Boss gave a punishment to Mahira, Paras Chhabra and Asim Riaz to do all the household work alone after they cancelled the captaincy task. Shehnaaz lashed out on Mahira for not cleaning the utensils in the sink which angered the Naagin actor.

Shehnaaz was called a 'dynamite' by one of the fans

While there were some fans who were angry at Shehnaaz for creating an unnecessary ruckus inside the house, some of the die-hard fans of Shehnaaz could not stop praising the fiery side of hers.

One of the fans also called as a 'dynamite' after yesterday's episode. The netizens took to their social media to heap many praises on her. Check out some of the tweets.

The fans could not stop praising Shehnaaz's fiery act

Mahira ki definition toh pata nahin but ‘Shehnaaz’ ki definition mujhe pata hai she is dynamite 🧨😎 #ShehnaazGill #BiggBoss — Meeti Kalher (@MeetiKalher) January 9, 2020

#MahiraKaun:- Aaa Aaa Aajaa Aaajaa#ShehnaazGill saamne jaa k baith gyi.



Mahira : Ab bol

Sana: Tu bol na, aja aja krke tu bulari thi.



Mahira was stunned for few seconds at that moment 😂#BB13 #BiggBoss13 — Team Shehnaaz Gill (@TMShehnaaz) January 10, 2020

#ShehnaazGill:- Ye jo bakwaas hai na wo sab kr lete hai, tu jaa k kaam kar 😂😂🔥



Galat jagah bhid gyi chipkali 😝#BB13 #BiggBoss13 pic.twitter.com/isB716QgM9 — ⚽️Raees Happu- God of Thunder⚽️ (@HappuDroga4) January 9, 2020

SANA IS IN FORM

SANA BAJAOING RASHMI AMD MAHIRA

🤣

(Okay so Sana asked Asim to wash a cup as she need it very politely Madhu said smthng abt Duty Mahira jumps in taunting Sana and Madhu Sana gives it back to her Rashmi supports Mahira and Sana bajao Rashmi too) #RoarLikeSana pic.twitter.com/CIDDk2Z4XZ — shehnazGill Official FC (Flipper🥰) (@Shehnaazfans) January 9, 2020

Image Courtesy: Twitter

