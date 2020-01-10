The Debate
Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Called A ‘dynamite’ By Netizens After She Lashes Out At Mahira

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill received loads of praises by her die-hard fans on the social media after her huge spat with Mahira Sharma. Read On.

bigg boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 house has become a massive entertainer for the audiences who certainly cannot get enough of it. The television show has got fans glued to their television screens and has them left wanting for more. Every new episode sees some new twists and turns as well as some bitter altercations between the housemates.

The last episode saw a massive fight ensuing between Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma. It all started when Bigg Boss gave a punishment to Mahira, Paras Chhabra and Asim Riaz to do all the household work alone after they cancelled the captaincy task. Shehnaaz lashed out on Mahira for not cleaning the utensils in the sink which angered the Naagin actor. 

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz's Brother Umar Slams Paras Chhabra; Says 'Saari Hawa Nikal Gayi'

Shehnaaz was called a 'dynamite' by one of the fans

While there were some fans who were angry at Shehnaaz for creating an unnecessary ruckus inside the house, some of the die-hard fans of Shehnaaz could not stop praising the fiery side of hers.

One of the fans also called as a 'dynamite' after yesterday's episode. The netizens took to their social media to heap many praises on her. Check out some of the tweets. 

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Tells Sidharth Shukla 'Call Me After Bigg Boss'; Watch Video

The fans could not stop praising Shehnaaz's fiery act

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh Takes A Hilarious Dig At Herself During The Comedy Club Task

Image Courtesy: Twitter

 

 

Published:
