Bigg Boss 13: Emotional Sidharth Shukla Confesses His Feelings To Shehnaaz Gill

Bigg Boss 13 has been entertaining the audience for long now. From dirty spats to amazing connections, BB house has got a lot going on these days. One of the most popular connections in the house is Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. The duo is popularly known by their fans as ‘SidNaaz’ and the hashtag #SidNaaz often trends on different social media.

Recently, in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth opened up about his feelings for Shehnaaz Gill. While talking about her, he got emotional and poured his heart out in front of her.

In the latest episode, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were seen having a heart-to-heart conversation with each other at night. Sidharth told Shehnaaz about his feelings that he is extremely fond of her and mentioned that when she was fighting with Paras he found her really cute.

The actor then spoke about how he felt during the fight between Shehnaaz and Paras-Mahira. He told that he felt like running to her and hugging her tightly. Sidharth also mentioned that he knows how it feels to love someone and that seeing her cute face, he just wanted to hug her.

Also Read| Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz’ fans hail his stint on the show by trending #WeWatchBBForAsim

Shehnaaz then questioned Sidharth about his feelings for her. He told her they both like each other a lot and he is extremely fond of her. However, he mentioned that seeing their emotions, he has felt that this is a sad place to be in. Shukla added that he knows that Shehnaaz has a soft corner for Paras.

Also Read| Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill kisses Asim Riaz to tease Sidharth Shukla; watch video

In the same episode, the next day, it was seen that Shehnaaz was upset with Sidharth and he was asking her the reason. However, she refused him. In today’s episode, Shehnaaz Gill will perform in the stand-up comedy task after she is convinced by Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaaz will also take a dig at Mahira Sharma in the latest episode.

Also Read| Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra’s girlfriend Akanksha Puri’s tattoo will leave you awestruck

Also Read| Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill faces the WRATH of netizens for fighting with Mahira Sharma

Image Courtesy: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.