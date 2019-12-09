Bigg Boss 13: ‘Rashami Desai Was On Road,’ Claims Arhaan Khan; Paras Decides To Expose Him

Bigg Boss 13 is taking an interesting turn with unexpected twists and turns with each passing day. In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan exposed Arhaan Khan who had recently proposed to Rashami Desai in the show. It was a shocking revelation when Salman revealed that Arhaan has a child from his previous marriage. Rashami looked visibly heartbroken by the news. Salman himself entered the house and comforted her. But just when things seemed to calm down, Arhaan's comment on Rashami in the upcoming episode may further create a storm in their relationship. The makers of the show have released a promo where Arhaan can be seen talking to Shefali Bagga about the tumultuous phase in Rashami's life.

Arhaan revealed that Rashami was in a difficult phase and was on the roads

Arhaan tells Shefali that Rashami was in a very bad phase in her life and she was literally on the road. He further added that it was he who supported her during this phase of her life. This conversation is heard by Paras Chhabra and Sidharth Shukla who are currently kept in a secret room. Paras reveals that he will tell Rashami about this statement coming from Arhaan. It will be interesting to witness what storm this new revelation stirs up inside the house. Watch the promo here.

Arhaan revealed that he does not wish to tie the knot with Rashami anytime soon

Arhaan had been quipped by an online portal whether he had used Rashami's name to get work in the television industry. He denied these allegations. He further added that it is against his values to use anybody's name to get work in the industry. He said that it is true that he started talking about his relationship with Rashami but it was not planned. He revealed that he had formed a bond with her which was much more than friendship because of her caring nature towards him. Arhaan went on to say that Rashami cried a lot when he was evicted from the show and also whispered in his ears that she loves him. He added that it changed his entire outlook towards their relationship. However, Arhaan revealed that he does not wish to tie the knot anytime soon as he wishes to give their relationship some time.

