Bigg Boss 13 | Written Updates For Weekend Ka Vaar | Salman Gets Angry On The Housemates

Bigg Boss 13 is the most-watched Indian reality television show. The season has never had a dull moment since it began. In this Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan gave a much-needed dose to the housemates. The weekend was full of fights and drama. Read ahead to get the update on this week’s Weekend Ka Vaar episodes-

Bigg Boss 13- Weekend Ka Vaar for December 07 & 08

Saturday

In this Saturday’s episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan was very upset on the housemates. Salman pointed out that the violent behaviour of the housemates is becoming intolerable now. Salman started with cross-questioning Rashami and Mahira, over the doll incident. Rashami accused Mahira of stealing her extensions and calling her ‘bekaar ammi’, while Mahira said that it was Rashami who started the ‘playing mother’ game. As the two got into an argument, Salman said that he has seen the entire footage and asked Rashami about the words she used, like guttar, raste ka bachcha, etc. Next, Salman Khan questioned Shehnaaz and Hindustani Bhau over their fights. Salman discussed the reason for Bhau calling Shehnaaz ‘Rakhi aunty’ and Shehnaaz getting back to him with the ‘lips of Shefali Jariwala’ joke. Salman asked the housemates about what more is left, as body shaming, aggressive fights, violent behaviour, they have crossed all limits. At one point, Salman even called the housemates ‘idiots’.

On Saturday’s episode, Salman was in no mood to forgive. So much so that, he didn’t even forgive the lovebirds- Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan. He decided to unravel some unsavoury facts about Arhaan. A furious Salman picked on Arhaan and in an angry manner asked him to mention who all are there in his family. An unsuspecting Arhaan mentioned his father, mother, sister, and brother. As Arhaan went quiet after that, Salman removed his jacket in anger and threw it. After a breather, he asked Rashami if she knew about his marriage, the loans, and the child. To this, Rashami seemed shocked and said that she had no clue about the child. As the truth sank in, Rashami began to cry. Salman then advised Arhaan to have a frank and honest conversation with her. All the happenings in the house took a toll on Salman Khan, and he claimed to take a break.

Meanwhile, a stunned Rashami asked Arhaan straight up about how he could hide his marriage and moreover a child from her. The other inmates, particularly Arti, were shocked too. After the break, Salman returned and said that he had no intentions of interfering in Rashami and Arhaan’s life, but since Arhaan proposed to Rashami inside the Bigg Boss house and since Salman knows Rahsami for a long time, he felt like it was his duty to tell her hidden secrets. He then moved on to the bigger issue- housemate’s violent behaviour. Salman Khan mentioned how six x-rays had to be done in a week and how two inmates had suffered fractures as well. He mentioned how such behaviour ‘was not TV’ and went on to add that he did not ‘want to be part of the TV like this’. Angry Salman then asked Shehnaz, Sidharth, Asim and Bhau, Arhaan, Rashami, Shefali Zariwala and Vishal Aditya Singh to pack their bags and leave the Bigg Boss house, and asked Bigg Boss to open the main door. He then sarcastically said that the show had found its four top contestants – Arti, Madhurima Tuli, Shefali Bagga and Mahira.

After all this, Salman welcomed Rani Mukherji, who had come to promote her new film, Mardaani 2. The two actors, who have worked in a couple of films together, went about cracking jokes. Later, Rani recalled their conversation from one of the previous seasons. The conversation, which happened two years ago, was about Salman having his babies. Rani kept joking ‘kab aayega Salman ka bachcha’. They then played a game where Rani was the cop and interrogated Salman with the sweet ‘jalebi’ as bait.

Sunday

Sunday’s episode began with Salman Khan making an entry on stage and exposing the fake Chulbul Pandey. He then welcomes the cast of Naagin 4- Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, and Vijayendra Kumeria. Salman asked them some hilarious questions. Then, he entered the main Bigg Boss stage and greets the audience. He then showed the glimpse of what the housemates discussed with each other since he left them in the previous episode. Rashami confronted Arhaan about all the lies and Siddharth Shukla burst in front of the camera about being accused of being aggressive on the show. Then, Rashami got emotional and expressed her desire to leave the house, as Arhaan, Mahima and Shefali Jariwala tried to pacify her. Salman entered the house and spoke it out with Rashami and Arhaan. He tried to explain things to Rashami and also asked her if she knew about the kid. Arhaan also tried to explain things from his side and accepted his mistake. Salman told him that the silliest thing which he did was hiding certain things from her. He tried to sort things out between the two of them and then left for the stage.

Thereafter, Salman Khan welcomed the team of Dabangg 3, including Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and Prabhu Deva on stage. All of them danced on Munna Badnam Hua post which they spoke about the film, which is going to be released soon. Salman then talked to Kichcha Sudeep through Me-TV, who is hosting Bigg Boss Kannada 7. They had a hilarious conversation in Hindi. Sudeep also asked Salman to come to Bigg Boss Kannada someday. Salman then took a leave from Sudeep and played some interesting tasks with Sonakshi and others.

Later, Salman entered the Bigg Boss house through Me-TV and asked the housemates whether any one of them had exited the house. All of them apologized to him, post which he tried to advise them about the same. He also schooled them for hurting each other during the tasks. Salman told them that the Dabangg 3 team was about to enter the house but he didn’t send them because of the ongoing clashes in the house. He gave them a task in which they had to make a particular person wear glasses who they think needs some clarity about himself or herself. The housemates started the game in a sporting manner. Siddharth wore the glasses himself and thanked Salman for his advice. He also tried to explain himself to everyone.

Himanshi took leave from everyone, as she got the least number of votes. Bhau, Asim and Shefali Jariwala got emotional upon her exit. Later on, Asim came and confronted Siddharth for calling him a ‘dogla.’ Siddharth lied down on the floor and dealt with him in a calm and cool manner. Asim also schooled Sidharth for laughing at him when the caller called the former a hypocrite. Salman then showed Devoleena’s video in which she mentioned about sending her proxy Vikas Gupta in place of her until she gets well. Back in the house, the bell rings suddenly and Bigg Boss 11 contestant, Vikas Gupta made an entry into the house. He meets and greets everyone not before giving rise to speculations about his wild card entry. Bigg Boss then welcomed Vikas as the new wild card entry, thereby ending all speculations. Stay tuned.

