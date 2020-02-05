Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan's Family Gets A Legal Notice For Staying At Rashami's Residence

What seemed to be a sweet bond between Arhaan Khan and Rashami Desai turned sour in the Bigg Boss 13 house. In the last episode, Salman Khan revealed that Arhaan Khan had a wife and child. This revelation shocked all the housemates especially Rashami.

Many television personalities who entered the Bigg Boss 13 house and were close to both Rashami and Arhaan had advised the former against trusting the man. Recently, it has been reported that Arhaan's family, who were living in Rashami's house, in her absence have been slammed with a legal notice.

Arhaan Khan's family is sent a legal notice

In the segment called 'Somvaar Ka Vaar' Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Devoleena Bhattacharjee had explained Rashami that Arhaan Khan's mother and sister, who were living in Rashmi's house, were sent a legal notice. According to reports, the notice was sent by the society members where Rashami stays. Apparently, they took the decision after reports about the duo staying in Rashami's house in her absence began to surface.

According to reports, it is being said that while Rashami had given Arhaan access to her house, she was clueless about his family members staying there. However, this piece of news has not been confirmed yet.

Meanwhile, as for Bigg Boss updates, Rashami had reportedly made it clear in an interview that she doesn't see a 'future' with Arhaan, especially after she got to know about his reality.

