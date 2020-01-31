Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan Reacts To Girlfriend Rashami Desai's 'not My Type' Comment

The Bigg Boss house is known to cause controversies every now and then. Be it about Sidharth and Shehnaaz or Sidharth's fight with Asim or anything else, every time something happens, fans quickly take to their social media to react to it. Recently in the Bigg Boss house, Rashami Desai made a comment about Arhaan Khan that caught everybody's attention. The TV actor said that he is 'not her type'.

Arhaan Khan reacts to Rashami Desai's comment

According to a new task, popular actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee has entered the Bigg Boss house as Rashami Desai's connection. While talking to her in an episode, Rashami made a comment about the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant that he is not her type. This quickly caught the attention of the fans and erupted questions regarding the duo's relationship and if Rashami is breaking up with him.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: 'Arhaan Khan Is Not My Type,' Rashami Desai Tells Devoleena

Post Desai's statement, Arhaan Khan has finally reacted to it. Talking to a leading portal, he said that their relationship is not so weak. He also added that the two are connected emotionally.

According to the portal, Khan has said that Rashami has not said that she is ending her relationship with Arhaan. He added that people should not think that way and explained that Rashami said that she will talk to him once she out of the house. He also said that it is what she told him when he was at the house as well and said that their relationship is not so weak and that they are connected emotionally.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill’s Brother Passes Stinging Comment On Paras Chhabra

He shared that when he left the house, she cried a lot and said that it shows that we mean a lot to each other. He added that they are handling it maturely by not talking about it all in the Bigg Boss house. He further said that he does not know why people are talking and causing a scene about it.

According to reports, this week, a new twist will put the contestant's connections to test. After the family week, this one will be a connections week. For this, friends and family of the contestants will enter the Bigg Boss house to support them in their tasks for a week.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Addressed As ‘Mrs Arhaan’ By Kashmera, Netizens Troll The Latter

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13 Written Update January 30 | Vikas, Sid & Others Breakdown During Task

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.