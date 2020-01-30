Bigg Boss 13: 'Arhaan Khan Is Not My Type,' Rashami Desai Tells Devoleena

Colors TV’s Bigg Boss is famous for spawning controversies, Weekend Ka Waar episodes and hosting fun-filled games. Just like every season, the 13th season of Bigg Boss is no less sensational, as the makers of the show have managed to rope in an unusual bunch of contestants, who have successfully managed to entertain the audience since the show’s inception on television.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Will Himanshi Khurana Accept Asim Riaz's Proposal? Fans Predict

Be it the fun-filled captaincy tasks or the exciting nomination processes, fans of the much-loved show seemingly enjoy the gossip fodder provided by the contestants of the show. Recently, ex-contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee featured in an episode of the show, to whom, Rashami Desai made a shocking revelation. Here are the details.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Fans Come To Asim Riaz's Rescue, Say 'Vikas Gupta Spreading Rumours'

Rashami Desai: Arhaan Khan is not my type

As seen in the recent episode of Biss Boss 13, ex-contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee made a guest-appearance to support her friend Rashami Desai. Devoleena informed Rashami that she should not feel lonely and added that she understands what Rashami has been through. As the episode proceeds towards the end, Devoleena Bhattacharjee confronted Rashami Desai about her relationship with ex-contestant and beau, Arhaan Khan.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Shehbaz Gill Shows Sister Shehnaaz And Sidharth Shukla 'sacchayi Ka Aaina'

Much to fans' surprise, Rashami revealed that Arhaan Khan is not her type and she needs time to think over a lot of things. Devoleena Bhattacharjee even advises Desai to sort things out with Sidharth Shukla. However, Rashami denies the suggestion and remarks that she does not want to see his face after the show and is happy maintaining a distance.

Fans React:

#DevoshamiReunion

the quins reunion ..are you exited for this .?.. #Rashmians she is such a pure soul.. pic.twitter.com/jJXPlRIlmf — Hinal H. Rathod (@Hinalrathod1Hr) January 28, 2020

I know how bad you felt during the episode with Arhaan and I hope you felt the same during every difficult time #RashamiDesai felt in the house which she couldn't share with anyone else. I don't want anything, just give Rash the friend she needs in the house #DevoshamiReunion pic.twitter.com/mauJcoexoA — Rashami Desai Jaisi (@JenEver09) January 28, 2020

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Kashmera Shah Plays Cupid; Asks Arti Singh If She ‘likes’ Sidharth Shukla

(Promo Image: Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.