Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan Wins Hearts As He Posts Adorable Pictures With Rashami Desai

Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan's relationship have gained a lot of attention from the viewers since the time the two have appeared in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Fans were unsure whether the two were a couple or whether it was just for the show. This confusion was recently cleared when Arhaan posted a beautiful picture of himself along with Rashami on his Instagram.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Gets The 'fake Girlfriend' Tag After Slapping Sidharth Shukla

Arhaan says he is proud of Rashami

Arhaan Khan shared two adorable pictures of himself with Rashami Desai. The pictures were a throwback from a trip the couple had been on.

In the first picture, the couple can be seen taking blessings in a place of worship. The second picture shows Rashami standing in front of Arahan as she looks behind and he is also looking at her. The two are posing in the middle of a road.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan Responds Angrily To Asim Riaz’s Apology To Sidharth Shukla

Arhaan also added a touching caption along with the pictures. The actor wrote that Rashami emerged as stronger from the suffering she faced. He also said that the most massive characters are seared with scars. In the end, Arhaan Khan said that he is proud of Rashami Desai.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Will Vishal Aditya Singh Leave The House After A Showdown With Madhurima?

Salman Khan's recent scolding of Rashami made her a topic of discussion amongst the fans of the show. By posting these beautiful pictures of Rashami along with him, Arhaan is showing his strong support for the star. Not only that, he seems to be reminding all the fans of the show of Rashami's strength and sweet nature.

ALSO READ | Asim’s Fans Rejoice As Shehnaaz Slaps Sidharth; Call It The Best Episode Of Bigg Boss 13

While Arhaan and Rashami are floating in the boat of love together, two of the other alleged couples in the house seem to be facing the weather. Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli will be seen in a big fight with each other in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13. Shehnaaz Gill will also be seen succumbing to violence with Sidharth Shukla.

ALSO READ | Boss 13: Mahira’s Mother’s Bedroom Comment On Rashami And Sidharth Angers Fans

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.