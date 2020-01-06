The Bigg Boss show has seen its fair share of quarrels among the housemates every now and then. It seldom happens that the spats between the celebrities are carried outside the Bigg Boss house. However, a recent revelation caused Salman Khan to go up against Arhaan Khan.

Bigg Boss 13: Did Salman Khan refuse to meet Arhaan after his eviction?

After Arhaan was evicted from the Bigg Boss house Salman Khan refused to meet him, according to a news portal. The actor refused to meet Arhaan following the controversies surrounding him. Salman Khan made his disapproval of the model known when he found out about his past. Salman khan was furious as he found out that Arhaan held many secrets in terms of his personal life and manipulated Rashami Desai.

Arhaan was reprimanded by Salman during his stay in the house. Arhaan faced several allegations which implied that he was using Rashami’s property during her absence. The model has since then denied all the allegations. However, he has failed to provide proof to back his claims.

The ex-girlfriend of the actor too spoke out amidst the allegations and mentioned that he owed her money and used her property as well. After such allegations and discovering many truths about the actor, Salman was left furious at him. The actor mentioned that he is really close to Rashami as he has previously worked with her before. Salman on one occasion even entered the house to console Rashami after breaking the truth to her.

