Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan Upset With Rashami Desai's Growing Friendship With Sidharth

The Bigg Boss house is known to cause controversies every now and then. Be it about Sidharth and Shehnaaz or Sidharth's fight with Asim or anything else, every time something happens, fans quickly take to their social media to react to it. Recently in the Bigg Boss house, Rashami Desai made a comment about Arhaan Khan that caught everybody's attention. The TV actor said that he is 'not her type' while having a discussion with Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

Arhaan Khan upset with Rashami Desai's changing equations:

After Rashami Desai's statement, Arhaan Khan has finally reacted to it. Talking to a leading portal, he said that their relationship is not so weak. He also added that the two are connected emotionally.

Now as per the reports, Arhaan Khan is quite upset with Rahsami Desai''s changing equations on the show. In the conversation with a leading media portal, Arhaan said that if he was wrong at several terms than Rahsami should have cleared everything. He said that if his image was spoiled on the national television than it should have been cleared on the national television itself.

He even revealed that Rashami Desai could have taken his stand when he was being accused and called wrong in the Bigg Boss house. But she did not do it. He also expressed that he wanted her to defend him on the show.

Now the Bigg Boss contestant Himanshi Khurana has also shared the fact that Arhaan Khan is not happy with Sidharth and Rashami Desai growing friendship. Himanshi in a recent episode reveals that Arhaan is not happy and cried a lot in front of her and after seeing Rashami and Sidharth's growing friendship and feels that his fight for her was of no use. She also revealed that Arhaan is quite disturbed because of Rashami Desai.

Image Courtesy: Arhaan Khan Instagram

