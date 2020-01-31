Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla To Quit Captaincy Race Because Of Connection Vikas Gupta?

Bigg Boss 13 is close to its finale. Bigg Boss 13 has become the most successful season of the reality of all time. The Bigg Boss house is full of twists and turns. Owing to its huge fan base and consistent popularity of the show, the show got extended by five weeks and will announce its winner in mid-February.

The Bigg Boss 13 has always been a house full of twists and controversies. Recently, the makers of the show decided to invite the connections of housemates for four days, as they will participate in tasks with the housemates.

Vikas Gupta came in as the connection of Sidharth Shukla

A former Bigg Boss contestant, Vikas Gupta was called as a connection for Sidharth Shukla. Vikas Gupta was called and considered a mastermind of the game in the season he contested; as he is someone who knew how to plot well. In a promo released on social media of the upcoming episode, Vikas Gupta was seen plotting and manipulating other connections to make Sidharth Shukla the captain.

The contestants were supposed to collect notes that would be thrown towards them in an avalanche. The contestant who would get the maximum number of notes would get its connection selected for captaincy. After each connection announced the number of notes they each had, it was found that Shehnaaz Gill’s brother, Shehbaaz, had the maximum number of notes. But Vikas Gupta, using his wit, snatched away the notes from him and kept it in his safe.

Seeing this, all the other connections and contestants got furious. They started accusing Vikas Gupta of cheating in the game. Seeing all this, contestant Sidharth Shukla was seen telling Bigg Boss to eliminate him from the captaincy nominations if Vikas Gupta actually cheated to make him win.

