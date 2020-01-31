Union Budget
Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Just Wants Publicity, Says KRK

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most-watched and entertaining reality shows on Indian television. The show is having an interesting connection week task. Know more.

Written By Asmita Shukla | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13

Bigg Boss season 3 contestant Kamaal Rashid Khan, who was popular in the house for his abusive language and getting into a verbal brawl without any reason, now keeps sharing his opinions and views on the recent episodes of Bigg Boss 13. Kamaal Rashid Khan is quite popular on social for sharing her views on the Bigg Boss 13 show and the contestants. Recently, he has made a tweet for 'Punjab ki Aishwarya Rai', Himanshi Khurana. 

Kamaal R Khan says Himanshi Khurara's feelings for Asim Riaz is not genuine: 

In his latest tweet, Kamaal R Khan wrote that Himanshi is inside the house only to gain popularity and she has no strong and genuine feelings for Asim Riaz. Kamaal R Khan in another tweet wrote that Himanshi is not over her ex. He said that Himanshi came inside the house to tell Asim Riaz that she has broken up with her boyfriend and confess her love. But she is seen talking about her ex-in-laws and boyfriend on the show which nobody is interested in. 

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 Has 'no Entertainment' Anymore? Here's Why Kamal R Khan Thinks So

Check out his tweet here:

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan Reacts To Girlfriend Rashami Desai's 'not My Type' Comment

He even said that Himanshi Khurana is a girl who can do anything for fame and career and does not genuinely love anyone. He even said that he does not like Himanshi at all. He also made another tweet for Himanshi and wrote in that Shehnaaz Gill is 90 times honest and better than Himanshi Khurana. He even called Himanshi Khurana 'Drama Queen' and 'Punjab ki Rakhi Sawant' for being hungry for publicity. 

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Addressed As ‘Mrs Arhaan’ By Kashmera, Netizens Troll The Latter

Kamaal R Khan has been quite vocal about his opinions and thoughts about the contestants and the show. He is often seen bashing a few contestants on his social media handle. He even bashed Arti Singh and called her Begaani Shaadi me Abdullah Deewana for getting involves in everyone's fight without reason. 

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: 'Arhaan Khan Is Not My Type,' Rashami Desai Tells Devoleena

Image Courtesy: Himanshi Khurana Instagram/ Kamaal R Khan Twitter

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
