Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Gives Insights Into Paras Chhabra & Akansha's Relationship

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra has made many headlines since the start of the season. Be it body shaming or commenting on the socio-economic status of inmates, he always grabbed the attention of the viewers. Recently, he re-entered the house of Bigg Boss 13 after a minor fracture. But this time, it's not Paras' controversial statement but instead, it's his confusing relationship status that has become the talk of the house. In many of the recent episodes, Paras was seen kissing Mahira Sharma. Meanwhile, Arti Singh caught some interesting gossip from Rashami Desai while discussing Paras' relationship with girlfriend Akansha Puri.

Initiating the conversation with Rashami about Paras' girlfriend, she asked if Akansha is an actor, to which Rashami replied that his girlfriend is a former Miss India. Their conversation moved forward after criticising Paras for a while. Later, Rashami narrated her conversation with Paras to Arti, in which she had advised him to be clear with his intentions. She also added that he should not use someone in the name of love and relationship. Rashami also took a dig at his relationship status and pointed out his confused equation with Akansha.

While Arti was listening to everything carefully, Rashami spilled some beans about Paras' tattoo too. Rashami said Paras inked Puri's name because she did the same first for him, and now he thinks that things are changed. Rashami ended the conversation and mentioned that she advised Paras to stay away from such complications.

Interestingly, Akansha Puri claims that they have been in a serious relationship for a long time. However, Paras' behaviour and comments make it seem totally different. Paras has been stuck to Mahira from the start of the show, whereas, Shehnaz Gill was also seen sharing a romantic bond with Chhabra. Moreover, Paras has mentioned several times that he is not in a happy relationship.

