Bigg Boss 13 | Written Update | December 18, 2019 | Shefali Bagga Creates A Ruckus

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most-watched and entertaining reality shows on Indian television. This celebrity season is turning out to be a blockbuster. Last night’s episode was full of drama. Read ahead to know what happened in the episode-

Bigg Boss 13 – December 18, 2019, written update

Last night’s episode began as Siddharth took Rashami and Shefali Bagga’s names for those who were ousted from captaincy task. As informed earlier, Paras and Mahira were also out of the game. Siddharth taunted Shehnaaz for her behaviour and said that he won’t be talking to her. Meanwhile, Vikas and Rashami had a discussion about Shefali Bagga. Arhaan got irked at Rashami for her previous behaviour and refused to talk to her.

Rashami broke down and said that she is not dumb to which Arhaan agreed. The task began again and there was a tiff between Vishal and Asim over Asim hitting Vishal by mistake. The bell broke again and Siddharth asked for another one. Bigg Boss reminded them to not break or throw the bell. The third round was also cancelled and each team was asked to name a member whom they want to remove from captaincy race. Shehnaaz told Asim, Shefali Jariwala and Arti to stay in the game and back out herself. Madhurima decided to opt-out and Shefali Bagga taunted her.

Meanwhile, Mahira asked Paras to maintain a rapport with Asim for the game. Arhaan, Rashami, Vishal and others took Vikas’ name for ousting from captaincy in the next round. However, confusion erupted in their team for which they were schooled by Bigg Boss. They were given two minutes to make their final decision, post which they took Vikas’ name. Bigg Boss then announced that Arti, Shefali Jariwala, Arhaan, Asim, Vishal and Madhurima as the final candidates for the captaincy race. Later, Siddharth told Paras that he is disappointed as he feels like a mere puppet in the house. They also had a discussion about the housemates’ game.

After the lights were switched off, Shehnaaz tried to talk to Siddharth but he refused to talk to her. Meanwhile, Paras and Mahira had a one-on-one talk with each other. They indulged in some sweet conversation and then he gave a peck on her cheek. Early morning, Shefali Bagga woke up and started beating utensils in the bedroom so that the housemates couldn’t sleep. She asked everyone to wake up and taunted them for laughing at her saying that she is not seen in the house. The housemates got irked and fought with her for the same. The housemates also threated to lock her inside the bathroom post which she said that she feels claustrophobic. Shehnaaz took her to a corner and tried to explain to her but she didn’t listen. She started all over again.

Vikas came and wrapped her in a blanket, after which, all of them locked her inside the bathroom. She kept on shouting but they went away. Shehnaaz tried to explain to everyone but they get angry at her too. Vikas went and tried to talk to Shefali Bagga. He asked her what she was trying to do. Shehnaaz and Shefali Jariwala also joined him there. Shefali Bagga broke down and said that she was very much irritated. She provided her point of view to Vikas and he tried to pacify her. Siddharth also went and talked to her. They finally take her back to the bedroom but Asim taunted her again. Vikas and Shehnaaz tried to make her understand post which she broke down.

The next morning, housemates woke up to the energetic song, Aaja Meri Gaadi Main Baithja. Shefali Bagga screamed inn Jariwala’s ears post which the Jariwala got irritated. Siddharth tried to make Bagga understand by saying that she is insulting those people who are with her, inside and outside the house. Shefali Bagga said that it was actually Vikas’ idea which was used in his season. Mahira said that Bagga is showing her personality through the behaviour. Later on, Shefali Bagga asked Vikas to get up, post which he told her to wake others up. She went and did the same. Paras called her and asked her to do her duties but she refused to do so. He then went inside and shouted at Shehnaaz and Shefali Bagga about the same. Mahira, Paras and Shehnaaz had a discussion about kitchen duties. Bagga went and irritated Madhurima again, which angered Madhurima.

Shehnaaz and Mahira got involved in a tiff with each other and Shehnaaz said that Mahira had a problem with her staying with Paras. Mahira tried to talk to Paras about Shehnaaz and asked him to stay with the Shehnaaz only. He got irked at Shehnaaz and said that he won’t talk with either of them. Mahira conveyed her feelings in front of Shefali Jariwala and broke down. Paras and Mahira tried to clear things out and hugged each other. Later on, Paras said that they have chosen the wrong captain while seeing Vikas Gupta sleep. He also asked Shehnaaz and Mahira to sort things out with each other. Asim got involved in an ugly spat with Paras over becoming the captain. Asim went and woke Vikas up. He also schooled him for allowing Shefali Bagga to wake others up.

Shehnaaz and Mahira tried to clear things out with each other. Shehnaaz asked Paras not to come near her if fights happen. Later on, Mahira and Paras asked Shehnaaz to go and talk to Siddharth Shukla. She went and tried to talk to him. Asim and Shefali Bagga got involved in an ugly spat again. Bagga said that she will irritate the housemates again. Arhaan came and said that it is Vikas who has encouraged Shefali Bagga to do such things. Later on, Shehnaaz tried different means to talk to Siddharth, but he seemed adamant towards his decision.

