Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh Gets EVICTED; Mother Geeta Walks Her Out Of The House

After Paras Chhabra's exit, contestant Arti Singh gets evicted on the Grand Finale of the Bigg Boss 13 house. Arti’s mother Geeta Singh entered the Bigg Boss house to walk her out of the house. Salman Khan says that he is proud of Arti and adds that not just him but everyone is proud of her. Arti Singh hugs all the contestants and bids contestants adieu before yelling 'I love you Bigg Boss' and thanking him.

Arti Singh evicted

Arti Singh, sister of comedian Krushna Abhishek and actor Govinda, has been a part of the Bigg Boss house since day 1. She has had some of the biggest highs and lows as compared to the other Bigg Boss contestants. The actor always called herself ‘independent’ as she never became a part of the in-house factions and groups that formed during the season.

In the beginning fo the season, a common complaint against Arti was that she did not participate in the game actively. She evolved slowly and became one of the strongest contestants. She started voicing her opinions, so much that the contestants and fans believed that she meddled into other's business. Arti also performed well in tasks. She had a good rapport with almost everyone in the house, especially Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill.

Arti Singh’s Instagram perfectly encapsulates the actor’s journey in the Bigg Boss house. It talked about how her journey is all about morals, ethics, standing up for what is right and also being dignified. The post also talks about how the Arti Ki Army is proud of the way Arti has managed to look in the season.

The show now has Paras Chhabra, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, and Asim Riaz still running for the winner of the season. The voting for the same will begin as soon as Bigg Boss 13 will get its Top 2. The voting can be done on the Voot app.

