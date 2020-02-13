Bigg Boss 13: Did Arti Singh Just Confess Her Romantic Feelings For Sidharth Shukla?

Just like every season, Bigg Boss 13 is no less sensational. The makers of the show have managed to rope in an unusual bunch of contestants, who have successfully managed to entertain the audience since the inception of the show.

Now, just two days before the finale, the contestants were subjected to some direct questions about their personal life and game strategies inside the house. One of the contestants to been grilled in the 'witness box' was Arti Singh who seemed overwhelmed by all the questions directed to her about Sidharth Shukla. She also hinted that if ‘destiny’ has a plan, she may end up with Sidharth only.

Arti was asked on why she always tends to blush whenever she is quipped on Sidharth. To this, she says that Sidharth is a good-looking man and any woman will tend to blush if she is linked with him. She also spoke about the allegations meted out on her for being overly dependent on Sidharth.

Arti revealed that she was not disappointed when he chose to save Paras Chhabra over her as he has earlier saved her several times in the game. However, Arti concluded by saying that if destiny permits, she may end up getting married to Sidharth after all.

'SidArti' became more prominent after Kashmera Shah's entry in the house

It is not a hidden fact that Sidharth and Arti’s bond became all the more prominent after the latter’s sister-in-law Kashmera Shah entered the house. Kashmera had revealed to Arti about ‘SidArti’ trending amongst the netizens on social media.

However, Arti had told her that her temperament does not match with Sidharth's. But it seems like Arti does have a soft corner for the Balika Vadhu actor which was quite evident from her answers.

Rashami and Sidharth also made some revelations

The episode also saw Rashami and Sidharth make some interesting revelations about their past equation. While Rashami revealed that Sidharth is like a control freak and used to cut her lines during their Dil Se Dil Tak days, Sidharth revealed that Rashami tried to defame him by leaking some wrong information about him.

However, the two clarified all the misunderstandings at the end of the episode. Are you excited for the final showdown and to see who takes the trophy home? Let us know in the comments section.

Image Courtesy: Sidharth Shukla Instagram and Arti Singh Instagram

