Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Tells Sidharth Shukla That Arti Singh Is His 'fixed Deposit'

Bigg Boss 13 has reached a crucial stage as the finale is coming closer. All the contestants in the house are giving tough competition to each other to win the Bigg Boss 13 title. Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz have now become the most talked about contestants because of their never-ending fight.

In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla is seen saying Asim Riaz’s group is calling Arti Singh his fixed deposit. Later the camera shifts towards Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz who are seen having a heated conversation. Asim Riaz is seen telling Sidharth Shukla that Arti Singh is his fixed deposit. Sidharth is seen asking Asim that what he means when he says that Arti Singh is his fixed deposit.

Asim Riaz retorts asking Sidharth if he didn’t understand what he said. Later Sidharth Shukla is seen speaking angrily that fixed deposit is a dirty word and the way they say it is also dirty. At the end of the promo, Arti Singh is seen crying inconsolably saying that what people are saying is affecting her a lot.

Check out Bigg Boss 13 promo here:

Sidharth Shukla and Arti Singh’s equation in the house has been good. Although they have had huge fights with each other in the Bigg Boss 13 house. They have also stood by each other in times of need. Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz’s fight have made headlines for many reasons.

Asim Riaz in another promo was seen asking Sidharth Shukla to lick his shoes which made the later very angry. Sidharth Shukla was seen asking Asim Riaz to stay in his limits. In the initial days of Bigg Boss 13, Asim and Sidharth were very close. However, later their relationship turned sour. Now their enmity has grown to such level that Asim Riaz was seen pushing Sidharth Shukla and the later was seen revealing former’s personal secrets. Stay tuned for further updates about Bigg Boss 13.

