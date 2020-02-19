Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh Shares What Sidharth Shukla Means To Her, Addresses Dating Rumour

The latest season of Bigg Boss which recently concluded became hugely popular. Actor Arti Singh was also a part of this season. In an interview recently, she opened up about a few rumours regarding her relationship with another contestant inside the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Arti Singh breaks silence on her dating rumours with Sidharth Shukla

While the show saw love bloom between Shenaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla it also witnessed Arti Singh’s friendship with Sidharth Shukla. But that was not all for Arti Singh. When the show had started, rumours about Arti Singh dating Sidharth Shukla made it to headlines of various media portals. But she never took any stand regarding it. Arti Singh recently told a leading media portal that at that time she did not find it necessary to speak on it and disregarded them as a petty rumour.

It was seen on the show that guests visiting the Bigg Boss 13 house used to ask Arti Singh if she had feelings for Sidharth Shukla. Arti Singh had gone on record and told her sister-in-law when she had entered the house that Sidharth Shukla’s temperament did not match hers and therefore, she could never date him. She had further added to her comment that she could be nothing more than just friends with him.

After coming out of the house, Arti Singh in an interview with a leading media portal said that she is looking forward to getting married and settling down with someone. She further clarified that could possibly be the reason why she used to blush whenever anyone would raise the topic of marriage. Arti Singh cleared the air about dating Sidharth Shukla and dismissed them all saying that she never dated him and he was just a friend to her.

