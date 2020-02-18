Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Mahira Shamra Opens Up About Her Bonding With Paras Chhabra

Bigg Boss 13's winner was announced on February 15 and Sidharth Shukla took the trophy home. In the show, contestants Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma were very close to each other throughout its run. Even host Salman Khan said that the equation between them was more than just friendship. After the show has ended, Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill have come up with their own 'Swayamwar' shows. Here is how Mahira Sharma reacted to this.

Here is what Mahira Sharma said

In an interview with a media publication, Mahira Sharma opened up about her equation with Paras Chhabra inside the house. Their closeness even reportedly affected the relationship between Paras and his girlfriend Akanksha Puri. Mahira Sharma confessed that Paras used to like her but it does not mean that it should turn into a relationship.

Mahira Sharma said that Paras liked her but that liking does not mean that he wanted her in his life. She also spoke about his relationship with Akanksha Puri and said that she does not think they were still dating. Mahira Sharma also confessed that there was no romance brewing between her and Paras and also that she shared a familial bonding with him.

Mahira Sharma also added that if she was and Paras had been in love, she would not have let him participate in the Swayamwar show on Colors, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Mahira further added that if Paras is doing the show, it is obvious that the two of them are just friends. On being asked about their relation, Mahira said that she does not like to break relations. She also added that once she builds a relation, even friendship, she likes to maintain it.

Mahira Sharma mentioned that she is a loyal person. She also said that she is not the kind of person who will be with someone, then fight with him and go to someone else. Paras Chhabra will be seen hunting for a life partner on the new reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

