Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Supported Me A Lot Throughout My Journey, Says Arti Singh

After entertaining the audience for a successful five months, Bigg Boss 13 marked its end on television. After being locked in the Bigg Boss house for several months, Sidharth Shukla has finally emerged as the winner. Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh, who made it to the list of top six finalists, while speaking about her journey, revealed how Sidharth Shukla supported her throughout her stay in the house. Here are the details:

Arti Singh speaks on Sidharth Shukla post her eviction from the show

As seen in the finale episode of Bigg Boss 13, contestant Arti Singh made an exit from the Bigg Boss house. Speaking to the media post-eviction, Arti Singh revealed that she has had a wonderful journey in the house and was pitched against big names from the industry like Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla. Arti further revealed that she went through some difficult times during her initial days in the house. Moreover, Arti Singh admitted that she never dreamt of being among the top 5 contestants. Furthermore, Arti added that Sidharth Shukla supported her a lot throughout her journey. Take a look:

Fans react

I m not getting people who are blaming arti for nepotism.

She came this far by the people she chose in the game.

By the dignity she mantained.

She has genuine fans.

I want sid to win but I love arti bcz she is genuinely a good person.

So shut up haters!#ArtiSingh#BiggBoss13 — Aniket Juwar (@Aniket_juwar) February 12, 2020

#ArtiSingh believe it or not arti is d center of dis show everyone want her to support Every housemates and for god sake she can’t support everyone it’s not possible if she choose to support Sid then let her, in dis life everyone has that one bad friends in ones life. — Debbie👑 (@bukola_iroju) February 12, 2020

