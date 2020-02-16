The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Supported Me A Lot Throughout My Journey, Says Arti Singh

Television News

While speaking about her journey in 'Bigg Boss 13' post eviction, Arti Singh revealed that Sidharth Shukla supported her a lot. Read to know more.

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bigg Boss 13

After entertaining the audience for a successful five months, Bigg Boss 13 marked its end on television. After being locked in the Bigg Boss house for several months, Sidharth Shukla has finally emerged as the winner. Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh, who made it to the list of top six finalists, while speaking about her journey, revealed how Sidharth Shukla supported her throughout her stay in the house. Here are the details:

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Shilpa Shinde Makes Explosive Revelations About Sidharth, Faces Fans' Ire

Arti Singh speaks on Sidharth Shukla post her eviction from the show

As seen in the finale episode of Bigg Boss 13, contestant Arti Singh made an exit from the Bigg Boss house. Speaking to the media post-eviction, Arti Singh revealed that she has had a wonderful journey in the house and was pitched against big names from the industry like Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla. Arti further revealed that she went through some difficult times during her initial days in the house. Moreover, Arti Singh admitted that she never dreamt of being among the top 5 contestants. Furthermore, Arti added that Sidharth Shukla supported her a lot throughout her journey. Take a look:

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Evicted From The Show, Becomes The Third Runner-up

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arti Singh (@artisingh5) on

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Best Moments Of Rashami Desai From This Season To Remember

Fans react

Also Read | Sidharth Shukla Announced As Winner Of 'Bigg Boss 13', Even Before The Finale Is Over

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DIGVIJAYA ENTERS FRAY
SHAHEEN BAGH: 'WILL MEET AMIT SHAH'
TEJASHWI YADAV SLAMS JDU
SENA WORKERS THRASH OFFICER
MANISH SISODIA ON SPECIAL GUESTS
KAMBALA 'BUFFALO' RACER GETS TRAIL