Sidharth Shukla Announced As Winner Of 'Bigg Boss 13', Even Before The Finale Is Over

The wait for the Bigg Boss 13 grand finale is finally over as the show is currently running live on the Colors channel, and fans are going crazy over who will take home the Bigg Boss trophy. But seems like the winner of Bigg Boss 13 has already been announced on social media. Several critics and fan pages have already declared Sidharth Shukla as the winner of Bigg Boss 13. Here are some tweets that claim Sidharth Shukla is the winner.

Asim's fans, who are not quite happy with the winner’s revelation, went on to say many things on social media. But until the results are announced by the makers of Bigg Boss 13, one can only wait and watch to know who will take home the Bigg Boss 13 trophy among the top contestants. Who do you think will win the Bigg Boss 13 title? Do tell us in our comment section below.

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Wins? Alleged Channel Employee Slams 'fixing', Celebs React

Also read | Bigg Boss 13 Finale Live Updates: Arti Singh's Mother Comes To The House For Her Eviction

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most controversial seasons of the Bigg Boss franchise. The show was ranked number one in terms of TRPs. The credit for the success of the show, however, goes to the participants who not only managed to entertain the audiences but also managed to make them hooked to the show. Many contestants were often seen trending on social media for on multiple occasions. The show was filled with some nail-biting competition along with a few elements of romance. The show witnessed some strong bonds while many bonds were seen breaking in the Bigg Boss house as well. Bigg Boss 13 was also extended by 5 weeks on public demand.

It’s time you show us how much you support your favorite contestant, share all fan-art pieces made by you, use #BB13FanArt, and the best ones get featured on our page 😍

Watch #BiggBoss13, tonight at 10.30 PM!



Anytime on @justvoot@vivo_india @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss #BB13 pic.twitter.com/auZQgPNDYy — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) February 12, 2020

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: These Contestants Were Accused Of Using Sidharth Shukla For Footage

Also read | Bigg Boss 13 Most Controversial Moments From 'Aisi Ladki' To 'hitting With The Frying Pan'

Image courtesy: Sidharth Shukla Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.