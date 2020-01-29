Asim Riaz's Girlfriend Is Shruti Tali? Vikas Gupta Makes A Big Revelation

With Bigg Boss 13 heading close to its grand finale, the show has grabbed the audiences' attention with its intriguing twists and nomination tasks. The finale of the show is highly anticipated as the viewers are excited to know who will lift the Bigg Boss 13 trophy.

The makers of the show have left no stone unturned in adding more and more twists inside the house, revealing many past instances of the contestants. After Rashami Desai's boyfriend Arhaan Khan's truth broke the internet, it's time for Asim Riaz's confession.

Is Shruti Tali Asim Riaz's girlfriend?

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz has got fans smitten over his gestures ever since he expressed his love for ex-contestant Himanshi Khurana. But in the forthcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13, Vikas Gupta will once again enter the house and make an interesting revelation about Asim Riaz's girlfriend. Here's what Vikas told Shehnaaz Gill.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Kashmera Shah says, '#SidNaaz is khatam, it's more of #FakeNaaz'

Vikas is seen entering the house in support of Sidharth Shukla. He talks to Shehnaz Gill in the glasshouse. While conversing with Shehnaaz, he spots Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz sharing some cosy moments in the garden area. Vikas tells Shehnaaz that there is someone who is waiting outside the house for him. A shocked Gill has no words to express. Later, Vikas Gupta confronts Asim in front of Himanshi Khurana and tells him to call off his relationship outside the house first.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: THIS Evicted Contestant Will Be Entering The House To Support Paras

According to reports, there are rumours saying that Asim Riaz's girlfriend is no one but the girl in his photographs on Instagram -Shruti Tali. She opened up about the same while interacting with an entertainment portal. She said that Asim is single, just as he claims.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra's quirky style game is winning hearts, see pictures

Also Read | Millie Bobby Brown's SAGs 2020 Outfit By Louis Vuitton Gets Trolled By Diet Sabya

(Image courtesy: Asim Riaz Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.